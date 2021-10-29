William Shatner At Risk Of Dying After Becoming Oldest Man To Go To Space?

Flying into space has an inherent amount of risk. The 90-year-old William Shatner just became one of the oldest people to ever go into space. Is he going to die as one report believes? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Oldest And Fattest Man Ever In Space’

According to the National Enquirer, “overstuffed” Shatner’s trip to space could send him to the grave. He’s 70 pounds heavier than when he played Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek and is over 40 pounds heavier than NASA’s guidelines. An insider says, “Everyone was concerned that the extra weight he’s carrying would be too much to bear, given the stress of the liftoff and reentry of real spaceflight — especially at his age!”

Shatner put his life in his hands when he became “the fattest man ever to go into space.” A doctor says, “The sudden massive forces of gravity during the flight increase his risk of breaking off plaque from his arteries and suffering a heart attack or stroke.” The doctor concludes, “It may have been a successful mission, but the concerns for his health remain!”

Was William Shatner Safe To Go To Space?

There’s no reason to trust the doctor in this story. The so-called “longevity specialist” has never treated Shatner, so everything they say is pure speculation. It’s reckless to print raw speculation about someone’s health, but the Enquirer has a long track record of doing just that.

Do you know who has vetted Shatner’s medical history? Jeff Bezos and the rest of the Blue Origin team. Think about it: There’s no way Bezos would risk killing Shatner on a trip to space. That’s needless bad press and could threaten the shareholder’s confidence in Blue Origin.

Guests on Blue Origin flights must scale seven flights of stairs in 90 seconds. Shatner passed that test, so he was okay to break orbit. Extensive research has been done to test whether astronauts need to be in peak physical shape, and most folks can bear the 6 Gs necessary without incidence. It’s better to trust scientists instead of the Enquirer.

Harbingers Of Death

This tabloid promises another celebrity death basically every week. Last week, it was Tony Danza, and before him, it was Henry Winkler. Every single one of these stories does the same thing as this Shatner one: It compares stars now to how they looked forty years ago. It’s a dirty trick, for everyone is naturally going to age a bit over a few decades.

This is nothing more than a fat-shaming story about a 90-year-old man. There are plenty of reasons to be cynical about Shatner’s trip to space. It’s just a publicity stunt for Amazon, after all, but attacking Shatner’s weight and age is just lame and inaccurate.