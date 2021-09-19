Willard Scott Held On To Secret Grudge Against Bryant Gumbel?

Did Willard Scott go to the grave harboring a grudge against Bryant Gumbel? One report says the tv personalities had bad blood on the Today set. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Grumbling About Gumbel’

According to the National Enquirer, beloved weatherman Scott never got over his grudge against Gumbel. Scott once said Gumbel “didn’t like me. Period… he didn’t like what I do. Period. He didn’t want me on the show.” The beef stems back to 1988 when Gumbel wrote an internal memo attacking Willard for “holding the show hostage.”

Gumbel thought Scott’s outlandish outfits were destroying the show’s credibility. When the memo leaked, NBC took Scott’s side. The two later made up on the air, but Scott apparently never forgot the incident. A source concludes, “Nobody was happier to see Bryant go than Willard… he was just too classy to admit it.”

Is Now The Time?

A popular trope among tabloids is on full display here: crying “grudge” when a celebrity dies. Gossip Cop has encountered many stories exactly like this one. This very tabloid reported that Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin hated each other after Philbin passed, which was not true in the slightest. These are vulturous stories only seeking to profit off the death of public figures.

Bryant Gumbel And Willard Scott Did Feud

This notorious memo is real, and it did hurt Scott’s feelings…in 1989. Even as soon as 1990, Gumbel and Scott buried the hatchet. The Real Sports host told Barbara Walters at the time, “We finally got together . . . and we shed a lot of tears over the phone.” While the memo did “cut like a knife” for Scott, all issues were resolved years ago.

The two would continue to work together for years before Gumbel left in 1997, and there’s no indication that any bad blood existed past the 1980s. They made up on the air years ago. This is ancient history.

Other Blood Feuds

New Idea preposterously reported that Nicole Kidman still holds a grudge against Princess Diana over a crush on Tom Cruise. Gossip Cop also busted the Globe for claiming Regis Philbin and Alex Trebek took a feud to their graves. Just last week, we debunked an almost identical story about Charlie Watts and Mick Jagger. These feuds were uniformly bogus, for any incidents were long forgotten.

These stories follow the exact same formula: Some genuine drama from ages ago is described in accurate detail, only for the recently deceased to still be bitter. These stories ignore decades of personal growth. In the eyes of the tabloid, no apology can ever be genuine. Gumbel and Scott have no grudge in 2021, so this story is false.