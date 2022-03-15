Will Smith’s Allegedly ‘Shape-Shifting’ Face Has Doctors Warning Him That He’s Gone Too Far, Anonymous Source Claims

Is Will Smith headed for a plastic surgery crisis? One tabloid claims Smith’s new look has fans concerned. Let’s take a look at what one source is calling his “entirely new face.”

‘Wimpy’ Will Smith Sporting ‘Strange New Puss’?

A few months ago, the National Enquirer reported Will Smith was struggling to accept his age. While promoting his film King Richard, fans noticed that the actor’s forehead was noticeably smoother, spurring rumors that he’s gone under the knife. “Will Smith looks like a Pixar version of himself!” one fan tweeted.

And sources say his new focus on his looks is all to save his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. “He’s publicly said they’re okay seeing other people, but he’s privately embarrassed at the perception he can’t keep his own wife happy!” an insider dishes. “He pulled out all the stops to look more attractive to Jada.”

The tabloid consults the opinion of plastic surgeons who haven’t treated Smith. “His complexion has changed, indicating a chemical peel,” one doctor speculated. “His brow is higher, which may indicate a forehead lift.” Another expert adds, “It appears he’s had excessive fillers in his cheeks, which look like two golf balls.” But a tipster warns that the cosmetic work isn’t enough to patch things up with Jada. “Their problems are more than skin deep!” the snitch concludes.

What’s Going On With Will Smith’s Face?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, any doctor that feels comfortable commenting on someone’s medical history based purely on a photo shouldn’t be trusted. So, we have no problem completely disregarding these “expert” testimonies. Furthermore, judging from social media, Will Smith is looking great and living life to the fullest.

While we have no idea what work Smith has or hasn’t had done, we do know that this tabloid never had any concern for his well-being. The outlet has no problem calling him “wimpy” and extensively insulting his marriage. Even if Smith has had work done, the tabloid has no right to bring his wife into this story. And despite these “insider” tips, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage seems stronger than ever.

In Smith’s hugely successful autobiography, WILL, Smith admits that he and Jada tried non-monogamy. He describes it as a conscious choice he and Jada made together and insists that their marriage is now better for it. It’s unclear if he and Jada are still practicing non-monogamy, but either way, they looked absolutely inseparable at the SAG Awards last month.

Jada also told Laverne Cox on the red carpet that she doesn’t foresee any more “entanglements”—referring to her romantic relationship with August Alsina. So, it seems clear that Jada is predicting smooth sailing for her and Will from here on out.

The Tabloid On Will And Jada Pinkett Smith

Of course, the National Enquirer has been pestering Will Smith with rumors about his marriage and appearance for years now. Back in 2019, the tabloid claimed Will and Jada were headed for divorce after Jada was spotted without her wedding ring. Then, in 2020, the outlet reported Will and Jada’s “bizarre” marriage was coming to a crashing end. And more recently, the publication alleged Will was in a diabetes danger zone after gaining weight. Obviously, the Enquirer doesn’t have any insight into Will Smith’s personal life.

