Tabloid Rumor Says Will Smith’s Apparently Burned Out Of Marriage To Jada Pinkett Over Costly Lifestyle

Is Jada Pinkett Smith driving Will crazy with her excessive spending? One tabloid claims the famous couple is at odds over their finances. Here’s what we know.

Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Breaks The Bank’?

A recent edition of the National Enquirer reports that Will Smith is begging his wife, Jada Pinkett, to stop spending so much money. Sources say the actor is anticipating a major dip in his earnings as studios refuse to work with him in the aftermath of his now-infamous Oscars slap. But, according to the tipster, Jada just won’t listen.

RELATED: Jussie Smollett To Make Directorial Debut After Controversial Jail Exit

“It’s not like they’re broke. They have money and investments, but they have a huge outlay and he doesn’t know what’s going to happen with him career-wise, given that his name is in the mud right now thanks to Slapgate,” an insider spills. “They are totally tied together financially, and people assume that’s why they aren’t divorced already. He wants to slow the spending, but she’s burning right through their cash to fund her vanity projects and all her other extravagances!”

The source explains that their financial habits are polar opposites. “She spends a fortune on her appearance, plus masseurs and trainers. She only goes to the most luxurious salons for her mani-pedis,” the snitch whispers. “Will gripes their food budget is through the roof and they need to economize and use coupons. Jada buts a lot of things she doesn’t need and that’s always been a thorn in his side.”

Will Smith ‘Can’t Stop Wife From Spending’?

This report showed a complete lack of knowledge about the Smiths’ finances. First of all, Will Smith’s acting prospects may be dropping like flies, but, according to his IMDB page, he’s having no trouble producing. The King Richard star reportedly has over a dozen projects lined up. Furthermore, Will is evidence for the old adage “any press is good press” since sells of his memoir spiked following this year’s Oscars night.

And the same goes for Jada Pinkett Smith who’s likely bringing in even more viewers to her Red Table Talk after the awards show drama. So, we’re definitely side-eyeing the outlet’s claim about Will Smith’s “penny-pinching” efforts. While Will may be missing out on some opportunities, we’re sure he hasn’t resorted to couponing just to afford Jada’s trips to the nail salon.

The Magazine On The Smith Family

Besides, the National Enquirer is the last place we’d go for updates on the Smith family. Last year, the outlet claimed Will and Jada were headed for a $270 million divorce. Then the magazine reported Jada was forcing Will to go to therapy under the threat of divorce. And the publication once alleged Will was actually jealous of Jada’s “flirtation” with Chris Rock. And, most recently, the outlet claimed Jada was “flirting with hunky guys” to make Will jealous. Clearly, the Enquirer doesn’t have any insight to offer about Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

More Stories From Suggest