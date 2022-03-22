Will Smith Allegedly Furious Over Jada Pinkett’s Closeness With Another Actor, Anonymous Source Says

Are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith fighting over friendship? One report says Will doesn’t like seeing his wife pal around with one star in particular. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Feud Over His Wife!’

According to the Globe, Will resents seeing Jada pal around with Queen Latifah. The two have been friends since their teenage years and are frequent collaborators. However, Latifah’s presence is apparently rubbing Will the wrong way. A source says, “Latifah has no time for Will and thinks Jada is too good for him… she’s encouraging Jada to do what she wants regardless of how Will feels.”

“Will feels like a third wheel,” the insider adds, arguing that the Smiths’ marriage has been hanging by a thread ever since the affair with August Alsina. Making things worse, the source concludes, is that the two were finally doing better until Latifah re-emerged. “Will thought they were finally heading in the right direction—until Latifah started butting in.”

What’s Going On With The Smiths?

What does Queen Latifah’s sexuality have to do with anything? The Globe pointedly calls Latifah Jada’s “lesbian pal” in the article, as if to stoke gay panic or the idea that Jada’s having an affair with her. Gossip Cop has never seen it refer to any woman as a “straight pal,” so that tells you all you need to know. This story only exists because Latifah publicly came out at the BET Awards last year and this outlet is scrambling for a hateful angle.

When Latifah was promoting Girls Trip alongside her co-star Jada, she sang the praises of Will. He was instrumental in getting Latifah her first role on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

“Anytime I want to do something or try something, Will is on it. It’s incredible.” Jada goes back over thirty years with both Will and Jada and befriended them both before they got married. It’s insulting to suggest Will would suddenly resent Latifah when there’s obviously respect and admiration going every which way. The claim that Latifah is about to break up Will and Jada Pinkett Smith is beyond stupid.

Baseless Smith Stories

Last May, the Globe claimed the Smiths would get a $270 million divorce. They did not. In December it doubled down and said Will was trapped in the marriage under threats of secret-spilling. Will’s rich enough to afford a divorce, and both have made it clear they do not want to break up.

This tabloid has no respect for the couple and has historically called the Smiths as a family a sham. While the two have an unconventional relationship based on the Alsina entanglement, their marriage is still rock solid.

