Will Smith’s Marriage Allegedly ‘Hanging By A Thread,’ Supposedly ‘Scared To Death’ Of Jada Pinkett, Suspicious Gossip Claims

Are Will and Jada Pinkett Smith on the edge of divorce? One tabloid claims the couple’s controversial Oscars appearance spoke volumes about the state of their marriage. Here’s the latest gossip about the Smiths.

Will Smith ‘Scared To Death’ Of Jada?

This week, In Touch reports Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage is struggling. Fans will remember that Will landed in hot water after the Academy Awards ceremony where he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada’s hair. During the incident, fans watched as Will initially tried to laugh Rock’s joke off, but shortly after witnessing Jada’s reaction, Will stormed on stage to defend her honor. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth,” Will infamously shouted at Rock after taking his seat again.

But sources say Will’s actions were about more than protecting Jada. “Some people think Will is scared to death of Jada, and when he saw her hurt reaction, he overcorrected trying to defend her,” an insider dishes. “It’s no secret their marriage has been hanging by a thread, and after years of rumors about affairs and lies, he exploded.”

The Smiths’ Marriage ‘Hanging By A Thread’?

It’s totally fair to say that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage has faced some extreme stress in recent years. After allegations of infidelity, rumors about the Smiths’ position on monogamy, and the publishing of Will’s soul-bearing memoir, the Smith family has been under intense public scrutiny for a while now. By Will’s own admission, he and his wife have had both ups and downs in their marriage. So, it doesn’t take an expert to see how Will’s actions at the Oscars could have been a product of mounting pressures on the couple.

That being said, salacious claims such as “Will is scared of Jada” and their marriage “hanging by a thread” are just conjecture. We can’t say what’s going on behind closed doors for the couple. And given the extreme blowback against Will Smith for his actions at the ceremony, this can’t be an easy time for the family. But this tabloid’s wild speculation is not only unsubstantiated, it certainly isn’t helping anyone either.

The Magazine On Other Celebrity Couples

It’s hard to take the tabloid’s word as gospel when In Touch has proven unreliable in the past when it comes to other famous marriages. Back in 2019, the publication alleged Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were divorcing over “control” and “jealousy” issues. Then, just last year, the outlet reported Reese Witherspoon was on the verge of a $250 million divorce. And the magazine even claimed Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were getting divorced. Obviously, In Touch isn’t an authority on celebrities’ relationships.

More Stories From Suggest