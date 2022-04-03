Will Smith Allegedly Upset Over Jada’s History With An Actor, Close To $350M Divorce, Anonymous Rumors Say

History has its eye on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith after Will’s behavior at the Academy Awards. There is an enormous spotlight shining once again upon the unconventional couple. Here are the recent rumors Gossip Cop has encountered about the Smiths.

Jada’s Too Close For Comfort

Per the Globe, Will is supposedly furious over Jada’s friendship and connection with Queen Latifah. A source explained, “Latifah has no time for Will and thinks Jada is too good for him… she’s encouraging Jada to do what she wants regardless of how Will feels.” Will apparently suddenly feels like the third wheel in his own marriage. A source concluded, “Will thought they were finally heading in the right direction—until Latifah started butting in.”

This was a straight-up homophobic story. It continuously brought up Latifah’s sexuality as some evidence that she would destroy Will’s marriage. In reality, Will and Latifah go way back. He helped her score her first acting gig on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. There’s no hatred here whatsoever.

Will Smith Can’t Afford A Divorce

The Globe targeted Will and Jada Pinkett Smith with another story about Jada keeping Will under her thumb. The Independence Day star yearns for divorce but doesn’t trust his wife to keep his secrets, an insider says, and his fortune would be vulnerable. “She just knows too much and she will spill if he ever breathes the word divorce,” the tipster concludes, arguing that Will can’t afford to have his partying scandals made public.

Non-disclosure agreements are a thing and considering how much money is involved here, it’s not hard to think Will could afford to pay for Jada’s silence. That being said, there was nothing to this story. Will and Jada are in lockstep regarding the impossibility of divorce. The Smiths aren’t exactly private people, with the Red Table Talk giving them both a platform to air all sorts of details that some say should probably have stayed private.

Going Separate Ways

According to OK!, Will was fed up with Jada discussing their open marriage. He apparently resented his wife’s frequent confessions on Red Table Talk. An insider said, “Will’s telling Jada that if she doesn’t set some boundaries, it may be time for them to go their separate ways.” The revelations about August Alsina were too much for Will to bear, the source says, and he wanted Jada to keep a tight lip.

This story came out long after the Alsina scandal went public, and the two were still married. Will’s been on Jada’s talk show numerous times over the years. He’s happy to support her. Since they’re still together, this story was false.

