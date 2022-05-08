Will Smith’s Marriage Allegedly In ‘Crisis Mode,’ Supposedly Facing $400M Divorce, Recent Gossip Claims

Are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith getting divorced? One cover story reveals that their marriage cannot weather what happened at the Academy Awards. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘It’s All Falling Apart’ For Will Smith?

The cover of Us Weekly reveals Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are in crisis mode. A source says the stress of the slap has wreaked havoc on their marriage: “Things have been stranded between them … they’ve been fighting nonstop about how to move forward from all this, and it’s making life at home pretty hellish.”

(Us Weekly)

Supposedly, Will is doing everything he can to avoid a divorce. The insider says, “Will has been walking on eggshells and bending over backward to keep Jada happy,” and he’s “biting his tongue about his reservations regarding the state of the marriage.” Another insider says Jada has gotten increasingly bossy and difficult to deal with, adding, “Jada is impossible to please.”

Will apparently understood there would be a backlash to his slap, but he reportedly did not expect it to be this bad and has been in a bad mood as a result. With $400 million at stake, however, the snitch concludes that the two are staying together. “They’re committed to going to therapy together and trying to figure things out.”

What’s Going On With The Smiths?

If Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have made anything clear it’s their refusal to get divorced. For years now, the Smiths have a complicated relationship and have been dogged by divorce rumors, yet they’re still together. Will once wrote in a 2015 Facebook post, “In the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness… Jada and I are… NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

He has not wavered from this conviction. A few years later on Red Table Talk, Will told Jada, “I had been divorced before, I wasn’t getting divorced again. Divorce wasn’t an option.” The slap is evidence that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have some more stuff to work through, but precedent dictates they are not going to break up.

Gossip Cop also doubts that these supposed insiders really have any access at all. Most of their quotes are just bashing Jada for being bossy or unreasonable. Jada says the two are working on healing, and we’re inclined to believe them.

It’s Part Of A Gossip Trend

Just a few months ago, US Weekly ran a very similar story about Julia Roberts and Danny Moder and a $250 million divorce. It claimed they too were “in crisis” and staring down a nine-figure split. By all accounts, their marriage is rock solid.

The Academy Awards slap opened the floodgates even wider for Smith divorce stories. Just about every tabloid under the sun has claimed they’re Jada’s fighting with Will nonstop or Will navigating another divorce, yet they’re still together one month later. Here’s hoping they can find peace.