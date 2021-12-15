Will Smith Allegedly Trapped In Marriage Due To $350M Fortune, John Legend Reportedly Issues Divorce Ultimatum, And More Celeb Gossip

This week’s tabloids have reported a number of rumors about some of our favorite celebrity spouses. Will Smith has apparently had it with his marriage to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith over the barrage of scandals that plagued the couple over the last year. He’s allegedly held off on divorcing her, however, because of the risk it poses to his $350 million fortune.

Justin Timberlake has also been experiencing marital woes, according to a new tabloid report, after he was allegedly caught cheating on his wife Jessica Biel again.

Finally, a tone-deaf Squid Game-themed party thrown by Chrissy Teigen has threatened to tear her marriage to The Voice coach John Legend apart and led to him issuing an ultimatum.

The end of the year is almost upon us, let’s look at these latest rumors to see what’s going on with these famous celebrity pairings.

Will Smith Wants To Divorce Jada Pinkett But Can’t Risk $350 Million Fortune?

(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

According to this week’s edition of the Globe, Will Smith wants out of his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, but there’s far too much at stake for him to make such a drastic move. Not only could Jada theoretically “take him to the cleaners” in a court battle over their $350 million fortune, but she could also reveal embarrassing secrets that he “recklessly” told her over the course of their marriage.

Check out how Jada got Will to spill his secrets to her, and why she had ultimate control over their finances, by clicking here.

Justin Timberlake Caught Cheating On Jessica Biel Again?

(Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Google)

In late 2019, Justin Timberlake courted scandal after he was photographed at a bar with his Palmer co-star looking very intimate. Timberlake issued a public apology to his wife, Jessica Biel, and the incident was put behind them. Now In Touch reports that the trust the spouses carefully rebuilt after the scandal has been broken. Timberlake had recently been seen at a football game without his wedding band, and an Instagram gossip account claimed he’d been caught in a compromising scene with a mystery woman.

Read more about the incident, Biel’s alleged reaction, and our own analysis of the rumor, right here.

John Legend Gave Chrissy Teigen A Divorce Ultimatum?

(Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen caught a lot of heat recently over a Squid Game-themed party she threw that critics called “tone-deaf.” This was apparently the last straw for her husband John Legend, the National Enquirer reports this week, who was reportedly sick of weathering the scandalous storms that seemed to follow his wife with every step she took. Legend supposedly warned Teigen that if she didn’t clean up her act, and soon, he’d walk.

To read the full story, and just why this party got under Legend’s skin in the worst way, click here.

Holiday Gift Guides Perfect For Completing Your List

Forget Video Games And Dolls–These Interactive Projects For Kids Is The Best Gift For Any Child On Your List



I’m Giving Everyone On My Holiday Shopping List This Genius Tinted Powder Sunscreen-Here’s Why



Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products



Snag Unlimited 5G Service For As Low As $25/Month This Holiday Season + Other Fantastic Deals



This Innovative Fruit Pigmented Clean Makeup Line Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer