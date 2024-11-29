Wild Video Shows Woman Attacked By Enormous Snake in Garage

An Australian woman got quite the surprise when a massive carpet python decided to drop in unannounced from her garage ceiling.

Videos by Suggest

Rachel Jelley, who resides in Currumbin Waters just south of Gold Coast, Queensland, set out on Monday for a simple errand to buy some screws. However, she met with an unexpected visitor—a massive carpet python making a dramatic appearance.

Security camera footage captured the frightening moment when the massive reptile “just jumped out” as the electronic door began to lift, she explained.

Snake surprise 🐍 An Australian woman got one of the frights of her life when she opened her garage door and a massive carpet python swung down from above. pic.twitter.com/KpzyEUVH1D — AccuWeather (@accuweather) November 27, 2024

“Afterwards, he went back up and got comfy on a rafter,” Jelley recalled to Storyful via The New York Post.

Jelley mentioned that the python has been a regular visitor to their property for several years. Despite the recent encounter, she has no plans to remove the snake.

Of course, denizens of the internet had a lot to say about the snake’s sudden appearance alongside the Australian woman.

“You would have seen a wet spot under me,” one X user admitted. “In Australia any snake would need to be ran from until you could identify it,’ a second user insisted. “Well it’s a good thing Pythons aren’t poisonous and this one isn’t big enough to eat her,’ a third onlooker reasoned.

“Hah hah! I am homeowner now!” said the snake,’ another onlooker joked.

However, some viewers seemed more concerned for the snake than the fleeing woman.

“Poor python hope his tail is alright,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, carpet pythons can reach between 6.6 and 13.1 ft in length and weigh up to 33 lb.

The species is found across mainland Australia, except in the arid center and western areas. It is also common in the forest regions of Southwest Australia.

This species is popular among snake enthusiasts. Some types, like M. s. mcdowelli and M. s. variegata, can be more temperamental, while others, such as M. s. spilota and M. s. metcalfei, are generally more even-tempered. Hatchlings may nip, but they usually become calm adults.

With proper care, a carpet python can live for up to 30 years.