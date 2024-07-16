Wife Dead, Husband and Pilot Missing After Hawaii Helicopter Crash

A tragic helicopter crash in Hawaii left a wife dead, as well as a husband and a pilot still missing.

According to authorities, Amy Nichole Ruark Quintua was recovered unresponsive at the crash. Her husband, James Quintua, and the pilot, Guy Croyden, are still missing. However, they unfortunately suspended the search — three days after the crash.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) released a statement revealing that rescue crews searched for Quintua and Croyden for around 60 hours. During that time, they covered over 830 square miles.

“We would like to thank our Kauai County partners for their professionalism and organization, which have made this unified response very effective,” said Coast Guard Cmdr. Kristen Hahn, search and rescue mission coordinator with Coast Guard Sector Honolulu.

“While this event has been a tragedy for both the families and the community, I am reassured that our responders have been able to collect some debris and exhaust our search efforts, which may provide closure for everyone involved,” he continued.

Wife Dead, Husband and Pilot Missing After Helicopter Crashes in Hawaii

Amy Gail Ruark, Amy’s sister-in-law, shared a statement with FOX19 NOW regarding the tragic loss.

“She was one of the most kindhearted individuals you would ever meet,” she said. “My favorite thing about her was how freely she would tell those she loved that she loved them. And you knew that she meant it.

“She and Jim had found each other and were soulmates,” she added. “They were one of those couples that you would look at and be in awe of their love for each other. We loved Jim and his family as if he had always been part of the family.”

Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami of Kauai County also shared his condolences.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of Guy Croyden, and James and Amy Nichole Ruark Quintua,” he said. “We are truly grateful for the committed efforts of our search and rescue teams, partnering agencies, and community during this operation.”

According to the USCG, the National Transportation Safety Board will continue investigating the cause of the helicopter crash.