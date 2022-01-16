Why Will Smith Should Be Scared After His Ex-Wife’s Big Move, According To One Rumor

Should Will Smith be worried about ex-wife Sheree Zampino‘s new gig? One tabloid claims Zampino’s most recent reality TV deal could mean bad news for Smith. Here’s the latest gossip about Will Smith’s first marriage.

Will Smith Terrified Of ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Newest Edition?

This week, Life & Style reports Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino has signed onto the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she is going to dish all of the juicy details about her marriage to the A-list actor. And apparently, Smith is already “freaking out” over what Zampino could say.

“Will’s begging Sheree to remain tight-lipped, but that’s not likely to happen,” an insider explains. “Producers are already orchestrating scenarios to prompt her to spill the beans, and as one of the newest cast members, Sheree’s feeling under pressure to prove herself, even if it means talking about the past with Will.”

Will Smith Worried Sheree Zampino Will Dish His Dirt On ‘RHOBH’?

There are a few reasons this story is unlikely. First of all, this certainly isn’t Zampino’s first reality TV gig. From 2012 to 2014, Zampino was a main cast member on the show Hollywood Exes. A big part of the show was the cast gossiping about their famous ex-husbands. And while Zampino certainly spilled a few secrets about their time together, she never crossed any inappropriate lines.

And we doubt Zampino will gossip too much about her ex since she and the Smith family are still extremely close. Zampino is the mother of Smith’s oldest child, Trey Smith, and they have an amicably blended family. Smith’s current wife Jada Pinkett Smith occasionally has Zampino on as a guest on her show Red Table Talk. But that’s not all; Zampino even spends the holidays with the Smiths and often gushes about them online.

Zampino also praised Smith when he released his memoir, WILL. “Congratulations on the official release of ‘WILL’ Your endurance, discipline, faithfulness, and countless sacrifices for so many is not lost on me!” Zampino wrote. “I SEE YOU! I thank you! I celebrate you! And I’m so very proud & honored to be on this journey with you! I LOVE YOU!”

While Zampino is liable to spill a few juicy secrets about her and Smith’s relationship, we seriously doubt she plans to say anything to upset or embarrass her ex-husband.

The Tabloid On ‘RHOBH’

Another reason we’re skeptical of this story is because Life & Style has been wrong about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before. Back in 2020, the tabloid claimed Lori Loughlin planned to join the show. Then, just a few months ago, the outlet reported Denise Richards planned to get revenge on Erika Jayne by replacing her on the show. Obviously, Life & Style isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to RHOBH.

More Trending News

Royal Gossip Says Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Sent Stern Warning To The Royal Family With Christmas Address

Azaelia Banks Makes Unfounded Claim Of Kanye West, Julia Fox ‘Snorting Heroin’ In Instagram Post, Though She Has No Evidence

Jennifer Lopez Gossip: Moving Her Mom Into Home She Shares With Ben Affleck For ‘More Stability’ After Recent Stresses

Kanye West ‘Back In Angry Mode’ With Kim Kardashian Amid Julia Fox Romance, Sources Claim

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Feuding With Kristen Stewart Over Princess Diana Portrayal, Latest Gossip Says