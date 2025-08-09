Why Tyrese’s Ex-Wife Wants Him in Jail

Tyrese’s ex-wife Samantha is demanding he be thrown in the clink, accusing him of owing nearly $500,000 in attorney fees.

Over four years after their separation, Samantha Gibson filed a lawsuit on July 25, alleging that the actor and singer, 46, has completely failed to pay the court-ordered $399,512 owed to her divorce attorneys. With accrued interest, the amount has now grown to $492,651, according to Billboard.

Samantha Lee Gibson and Tyrese Gibson in 2019. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“Mr. Gibson has the ability to pay the court ordered attorney’s fees and accrued interest and chooses to ignore the court’s order, as he has ignored and violated prior orders,” she details in her complaint, later adding that it is a “blatant disregard for this court’s order on fees.”

The filing proposed a severe penalty for the non-payment: 20 days in jail and a charge of criminal contempt of court.

Tyrese Finalized His Divorce in 2023

In 2023, during the finalization of the Gibsons’ divorce, the presiding judge ordered Tyrese to cover his ex-wife’s legal expenses from the case. This included $217,731 owed to The Gleklen Law Firm and an additional $181,421 to Bloom Lines Alexander.

Since then, the pair has been locked in ongoing disputes over that debt and others. According to Billboard, a judge in September held Tyrese in contempt for failing to pay child support, resulting in his brief custody before being released just hours later. The following month, the Gleklen firm filed a lien against the star’s Atlanta mansion to recover the substantial unpaid legal fees.

Samantha and her legal team have now filed a new civil lawsuit, requesting a contempt order in the hopes of compelling him to finally fulfill his payment obligations.

“The movants respectfully request … that the court, in making its finding of willful contempt, impose severe sanctions upon Mr. Gibson as deemed appropriate by the court in light of his history of violating court orders,” her legal team demanded in the filing.