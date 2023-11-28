Why This Disney Employee Who Spent $24K on Corporate Credit Card on Drug-Addicted Lifestyle Didn’t Get Fired

Former Disney employee Taron Sargsyan candidly shared his tumultuous experience grappling with drug addiction and redemption following a hefty $24,000 unauthorized spending on his corporate credit card, detailing his story in an essay for Business Insider.

Sargsyan’s employment with Disney commenced after his internship in 2014, where he began as a software engineer on the Photopass team. He described this opportunity as a lifeline during a bleak period marked by depression and isolation due to coming out as gay to his Armenian immigrant family. He confessed turning to methamphetamine as an escape during this challenging time, leading to financial strain as he recklessly spent his income on drugs and assisting his family.

The breaking point arrived when Sargsyan realized the exorbitant bill accumulated on his Disney corporate card. In his op-ed, he admitted misusing the card for personal expenses like groceries and healthcare, while his income was predominantly diverted towards fueling his drug habit.

Coming Clean

Despite feeling terrified of repercussions, Sargsyan eventually disclosed his financial transgression to his manager in early 2017, prompting a surprising response from Disney. The company extended an opportunity for him to repay the debt, providing a formal warning instead of termination or legal action. Sargsyan clarified that he didn’t explicitly disclose his drug problem to his manager but admitted to misusing the card for personal expenses.

His family supported him by loaning the necessary funds to repay Disney, and he began the repayment process that year. However, struggles persisted as Sargsyan faced multiple failed attempts at rehab. A significant turning point emerged in 2018 when he found himself in dire straits, prompting him to seek professional help through a rehab facility in Tustin, California.

This stint proved transformative, reinforcing the importance of accountability and forgiveness. Sargsyan credited Disney’s compassionate approach, helping him realize the significance of self-forgiveness in addiction recovery. Despite departing from Disney in 2019 for personal fulfillment reasons, he expressed gratitude to the company for providing a chance at redemption and the catalyst for a new purpose in life.

While Disney refrained from immediate comment on Sargsyan’s revelations, his narrative highlights the complexities of addiction, redemption, and the impact of compassionate support in the journey to recovery.