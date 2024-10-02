Why Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘Stopped Inviting’ Princes William and Harry to His Infamous Parties

It seems getting hitched may have spared Princes William and Harry from continued invites to debauchery-filled Diddy parties.

This is the claim made by Christopher Andersen, author of The King, following the resurfacing of a 2011 interview where the veteran rapper and mogul expressed his desire for the royals to attend his lavish shindigs.

“Diddy invited both William and Harry back when, as he put it, the brothers ‘were young bucks getting into trouble themselves,’” Andersen told Fox News Digital. “Obviously, in their youth, both princes made plenty of headlines with their party animal antics at nightclubs in and around London.”

Prince William (L), US Kanye West (2nd L), Prince Harry (2nd R) and Diddy (R) pictured in 2007. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

However, this all changed around 2010, when the Princes started settling down.

“Diddy made a point of inviting them to his parties,” Andersen added. “But those invitations were wisely turned down, and after William and Kate [Middleton] got engaged, Diddy got the hint and stopped inviting them altogether.”

A Diddy Party May Have Enticed William and Harry Had Palace Handlers Not Stepped In

Still, Andersen admits William and Harry may have taken up Diddy’s offers had “palace handlers” not stepped in. After all, both men, now in their 40s, were avid partiers in their young buck days.

“[They] might easily have said yes and attended one of Diddy’s wild parties,” Andersen reasoned. “[But] thanks to their palace handlers, they dodged a bullet there,” he added.

William’s engagement to Kate Middleton supposedly put an end to Diddy inviting William and Harry to his sultry soirees. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

In the resurfaced 2011 interview, Diddy shared why he figured the royals would make good party guests.

“Before when they were young bucks growing up and they were getting in a lot of trouble themselves, so, hey, I was like, ‘Why don’t you come hang out with me?” he said at the time.

Host Graham Norton seemed nonplussed about the notion. After all, Kate Middleton and William were set to tie the knot soon after the interview.

“Don’t ruin our royal wedding for us,” the host quipped.

“Trust me, they’re off the list,” Diddy shot back.

Diddy is thought to have first encountered the princes during a benefit concert he performed in 2007, honoring their late mother, Princess Diana. Photos from the event show Harry, William, and Diddy alongside Kanye West.

Meanwhile, Diddy remains in a Brooklyn jail, held on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution. He was recently taken off suicide watch.