Why Mark Ruffalo Almost Quit ’13 Going On 30′

There was one scene that Mark Ruffalo wasn’t too thrilled to partake in when filming his romcom hit 13 Going on 30.

Videos by Suggest

Before Mark Ruffalo was known for playing the angry green hero in Marvel, he was known for making husbands green with envy in romcoms.

In his 2004 film, 13 Going On 30, he played the love interest of Jennifer Garner’s character. It’s one of his more well-known romcoms, and to this day can’t go too long without it being brought up around him.

Recently, he was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the eccentric host brought up an image from the film. “I still love you from 13 Going On 30,” Fallon said, bringing a photo of the iconic Thriller dance scene.

In the movie, both Garner and Ruffalo perform Michael Jackson’s famous dance from “Thriller.” Something Ruffalo’s character was very hesitant to do. Well, it turns out, neither was the actor.

“Yeah, I didn’t want to do that,” Ruffalo admitted.

(Credit: Shutterstock)

Mark Ruffalo Almost Quit Filming Thanks To “Thriller” Dance

“No, I almost quit,” he continued. “‘Cause I realized I had to do the “Thriller” dance. And I was scared.”

Having very little faith in his dancing skills, his dread almost got the better of him.

“So when she dragged me out there, she was literally dragging me out there. That was not acting at all,” he said with a laugh. He really didn’t think he could do the dance.

They then praised Jennifer Garner for her skills. “She’s unbelievable. There’s nothing she can’t do,” he complimented.

“And literally, she learned the dance in, like, 30 minutes. And I was there for 6 hours.”

Although it’s a scene loved by fans of the film, he still doesn’t think it turned out great.

“It was okay,” he shakily admitted. “It’s not that great,” he replied when Fallon tried to convince him otherwise.

Fallon got the audience involved to show some love for the scene, but Ruffalo wasn’t having it. “There’s an applause sign!” he pointed out. Although Fallon assured him it wasn’t on.