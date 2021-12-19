Why Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Allegedly Felt Betrayed By Kate And Oliver Hudson In Rumored Family Feud

Are Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn clashing with Kate and Oliver Hudson? Rumor has it, tensions have been building in the Russel-Hawn-Hudson household. Here’s what the tabloids are saying about the famous family.

Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn Furious With Kate Hudson?

According to a recent edition of the Globe, Kate Hudson was clashing with her mother over her wedding plans. A source informed the tabloid that Hudson planned to invite her estranged father, Bill, to the ceremony. “Kate’s said she’s going to invite everyone she loves and that it’s going to be big, and it doesn’t seem right not including Bill,” an insider dished. “He’s still her dad. She wants to fix things and be a part of her half-sibling’s lives, too. Family is everything to her.”

But Goldie Hawn wasn’t happy to hear the news. “There’s no way Goldie will tolerate having Bill at the ceremony,” the tipster revealed. “In fact, she forbade Kate from inviting him and told her in no uncertain terms that it’s either her or him. So far, Kate’s not giving in, not yet anyway.” Read more about Kate and Hawn’s mother-daughter squabble here.

Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell ‘Betrayed’ By Kate And Oliver Hudson?

But Kate wasn’t the only one that wanted to reunite with her birth father. The Globe reported Kate and Oliver’s recent conversation about their estranged father on their podcast rubbed Hawn the wrong way. “We’ve got four siblings we don’t spend any time with,” Kate said on the show. But after hearing her comments, Hawn was “heartbroken and felt betrayed,” and Kurt Russell was “wounded to the core,” according to an inside source.

“There’s major uproar going on right now,” the tipster explained. “Kate and Oliver have been very clear that they want to forgive Bill, get to know his other kids, and let go of the bad blood that’s existed for most, if not all, of their adult lives.” Read more about how Hawn and Russell were handling the Hudsons in our breakdown.

Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn Caught In ‘Lover’s Quarrel’?

New Idea reported that the kids’ relationship with their birth father wasn’t the only thing weighing on Hawn and Russell. Witnesses spotted the couple looking “stony-faced” leaving Kate’s LA home and described their vibe as “quite icy.” The tabloid pointed to the couple’s decades-long hesitation to get married as a stressor, speculating that this recent sighting was their relationship finally reaching a breaking point. Read more about the couple’s latest argument here.

