why-king-charles-is-stepping-back-from-cancer-treatments-8-months-after-diagnosis

King Charles III is temporarily pausing his cancer treatment to accommodate a scheduled royal visit to Australia next week.

Videos by Suggest

The Daily Mail reported that King Charles’ doctors are “happy” for him to continue treatment “right up until” his flight, after which he will pause until his return 11 days later.

He and his wife, Queen Camilla, are anticipated to participate in up to 10 engagements daily during their visit to Australia. The trip will only have one day designated for rest. A source informed the outlet that the rigorous schedule, designed with input from Charles’ “mindful” doctors, prioritizes his health.

Meanwhile, King Charles is expected to have a travel physician accompanying him.

In February, King Charles disclosed his cancer diagnosis, and two months later, he resumed his public-facing duties. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In January, Charles was hospitalized for benign prostate enlargement, during which a “separate issue of concern” was identified. His cancer diagnosis made headlines the following month.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” read a palace statement at the time. The palace said the king would “continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

King Charles Returned to His Royal Duties in April Amid Cancer Treatments

Then in April, it was revealed that Charles was ready to “return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation.” By then, his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, had publicly revealed her own cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales, 42, revealed her health scare in a video released in March. This followed a January abdominal surgery that fueled conspiracy theories and led to her stepping back from public appearances.

In April, it was announced that Charles was ready to resume public duties after treatment. It coincided with his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton sharing her own cancer diagnosis. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Although Prince William has carried out royal duties solo for several months, Kate Middleton has made notable appearances at events such as Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour. Most recently, she attended an August church service in Scotland, just weeks before revealing that she had completed chemotherapy.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long. I must continue to take each day as it comes,” Kate said at the time. “I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”