Why Haven’t Jonathan Scott And Zooey Deschanel Moved Into Their ‘Forever Home’ Yet?

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are homeowners. The lovebirds may have a house on the books, but they aren’t living there yet. Is there trouble at home? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Property Condemned — To Take Forever!’

According to the National Enquirer, Scott didn’t tell Deschanel their dream house was destined to become a nightmare. The Property Brothers star says Deschanel’s children immediately named the property: “You know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it.”

The two bought the house in May 2020, but sadly haven’t been able to move in yet. The pandemic has made home renovation difficult. Scott explains, “When you’re doing a major reno, you always, always, always find hidden problems. You just hope they don’t cost a lot of time and money.”

Deschanel is handling this well, but her patience is getting thin. “The delays are wearing her down,” an insider says. “She loves Jonathan, but she figured if she was moving in with a Property Brother, at least the property would be livable!”

What’s Going On With Their Timeline?

Putting this story aside for a second, it seems like this tabloid misunderstands what the Property Brothers even do. Their program is all about buying houses and renovating them to make dreams come true. Obviously, someone in the renovation business like Scott would be prepared to renovate a new home before moving in. Deschanel would expect this.

The timeline doesn’t add up in this story either. The Enquirer claims the two bought this home in May 2020, yet Scott didn’t make his announcement until December 27, 2021. He and Deschanel were all smiles as he happily announced a “full blown reno.”

Deschanel and Scott got together in the fall of 2019, so this tabloid says they bought a forever home after less than a year of dating. Considering Deschanel’s divorce from Jacob Pechenik wasn’t finalized until June 2020, this simply doesn’t add up.

Scott has promised to provide updates on his and Deschanel’s home through the issues of his magazine Reveal. The Property Brothers are nothing if not enterprising, so you’ll be able to follow the progress of this house diligently. Deschanel is clearly still in love with Scott, so this tale of strife is totally false.

Other Tall Tales

The Enquirer has consistently missed the mark with stories about Scott and Deschanel. It claimed Deschanel only saw Scott as a booty call. It later tried to stoke drama between Scott and his brother Drew over fears that Jonathan was moving too fast. There’s no indication that Drew and Deschanel are feuding.

Gossip Cop also busted its story about a lawsuit destroying Deschanel’s relationship. While the Scotts’ show did cause a court case, it clearly didn’t ruin a burgeoning love story. Deschanel and Scott are moving right along.