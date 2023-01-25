Why Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, And Others Swear By The Health Benefits Of Infrared Saunas

In recent years, infrared saunas have become all the rage. After all, celebrities like Cindy Crawford and Lady Gaga have long praised these saunas for their health benefits. But do infrared saunas really make a difference? Turns out, studies have shown that they can help with both physical and mental health!

Since infrared saunas use infrared lamps to make heat, the magic happens when the light penetrates your skin, and you begin to sweat. Plus, the temperatures in infrared saunas are usually between 110 and 135 degrees Fahrenheit, making them cooler and more comfortable than a traditional sauna that can reach 195 degrees.

Infrared saunas also come with many health benefits. According to the Cleveland Clinic, these saunas can improve heart health, soothe sore muscles, and even reduce pain. They also help reduce chronic pain—just ask Lady Gaga.

Back in 2017, Lady Gaga shared that she has long suffered from fibromyalgia. For the “Born This Way” singer, infrared saunas have been a great way to deal with her chronic pain. “When my body goes into a spasm,” Lady Gaga shared on Instagram, “one thing I find really helps is an infrared sauna.”

Beyond helping with chronic pain and heart conditions, other celebrities such as Cindy Crawford and Jennifer Anniston use infrared saunas post workouts. In an interview with Allure, Crawford remarked, “I love my infrared sauna, which I use after my workout. My husband put a TV in it, so it’s easy to make it through a half an hour.”

Aniston agrees. “I love the infrared sauna,” Aniston told People. “I discovered it a few years ago, and it went from a little portable igloo thing that you put your body in to a little sauna we have now in our gym.”

Infrared saunas can also help fight off illnesses with better sleep and relaxation. In fact, studies have shown that these saunas can decrease depression, anxiety, and stress. For someone like me who has a difficult time getting through the cold and dreary winter season, using an infrared sauna has certainly been a mood booster.

If you’re thinking about using an infrared, just be sure to check with your doctor, especially if you have any underlying health conditions. You should also keep in mind that starting with a short amount of time is important before working your way up to a 30-minute session, which is the maximum amount of time the Cleveland Clinic suggests.

Plus, staying hydrated while in the sauna is key. You may need even more than your typical 32-ounce water bottle! It’s also recommended to rinse off afterward so that the toxins you’ve sweated out aren’t reabsorbed in your skin.

Whether to help with pain, sore muscles, or stress, infrared saunas are a great tool to look in to for your health!