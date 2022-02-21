Whoopi Goldberg Allegedly Wanted To Leave ‘The View’ Over Co-Hosts, Rumor Said

Is Whoopi Goldberg planning to leave The View? About a year ago, one tabloid claimed Goldberg was fed up with the drama and wanted out. We know it’s been an eventful year for Goldberg, so let’s check back in on the Ghost actress.

‘Battle-Weary’ Whoopi Goldberg Leaving ‘The View’?

Twelve months ago, the National Enquirer reported Whoopi Goldberg was tired of the “daily circus” The View had turned into. “Whoopi is just worn out by having to manage the war of egos and over-the-top behavior on the show. She’s over Joy’s know-it-all attitude and Meghan’s bulldozer attempts to take over virtually every conversation and frankly, she doesn’t hold the rest of them in high esteem either,” an insider dished.

The publication recounted the many time Goldberg was forced to “diffuse” arguments between her co-hosts — especially Joy Behar and Meghan McCain. And sources said that the showrunners were begging Goldberg to stay. “But Whoopi doesn’t need the aggravation or the money. She knows there is a big demand for talents — and she’s ready to answer that call,” the tipster concluded.

Whoopi Goldberg Ready To ‘Give Up’ On ‘The View’?

We were skeptical of this report when it was published, and time has only proven how wrong it was. Goldberg certainly didn’t plan to leave, and she ended up sticking around for another year. But that isn’t to say Goldberg hasn’t had her absences. She’s had to take a good bit of time off in the last twelve months due to health issues. But despite her ailments, she’s always been determined to get back to the show.

But more recently, Goldberg was actually suspended from The View after making some insensitive comments about the Holocaust. Of course, Goldberg was quick to apologize and admit that she has more to learn, and she was soon reinstated in her usual spot on the program. So, if Goldberg had any intention of ditching The View, surely any of these hardships could have been an excuse for her to jump ship. But, instead, Goldberg always came back.

In fact, upon her most recent return, Goldberg explained why she loves the show so much. “There’s something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are ‘The View,’ and this is what we do,” Goldberg explained. “Sometimes we don’t do it as elegantly as we could, but it’s five minutes to get in important information about topics. And that’s what we try to do every day.”

The Tabloid On Whoopi Goldberg

This certainly wasn’t the last time the National Enquirer published a misleading report about Goldberg. The outlet also published a wildly speculative report about Goldberg’s health problems. The magazine reported Goldberg’s job was on the line after she was caught sleeping on set. And finally, the publication alleged Goldberg’s weight was making her irritable on the show. Obviously, the Enquirer doesn’t have any real insights when it comes to Whoopi Goldberg.

