TV Gossip Says Whoopi Goldberg Supposedly Demanding $24M Payday For ‘View’ Exit

Is Whoopi Goldberg holding The View hostage? One tabloid claims Goldberg wants out of her deal, but she isn’t walking away without a major payday. Here’s what we know about the actress’s alleged demands.

Whoopi Goldberg ‘Ready To Walk’?

This week, the Globe reports Whoopi Goldberg is caving under the calls for her to resign, but she isn’t going anywhere until The View gives her the money she was promised in her contract. “Even with her giant-size ego, she can’t hold off her enemies forever,” an insider reveals. “She wants a hefty payoff to leave or else she’ll stay and make everyone miserable.”

RELATED: Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think Buzzy Cohen Could Still Host The Show

The magazine recalls Goldberg’s many on-air faux pas, insisting that the show’s top brass just want to be rid of her. “Whoopi’s attitude is they can put her out to pasture, but they’re going to have to cough up some serious cash,” the tipster muses. “She’s laying down the law—treat her fair and she’ll leave quietly. If not, they’ll have a mad hornet in their hands.”

Whoopi Goldberg ‘Laying Down The Law’?

There are two reasons that we just can’t buy into the tabloid’s story. First of all, Goldberg hasn’t expressed any interest in going anywhere. She penned her four-year deal back in September for a reason, and we doubt that would suddenly void just because she ran into a little bit of trouble early this year. Furthermore, both times Goldberg was absent this year, ratings for The View dipped. They also returned with Goldberg both times. She certainly isn’t being pushed out.

But finally, Goldberg’s alleged plan just doesn’t make sense. If Goldberg started making a fuss at work, we’re sure she would just be axed. And in that case, we’re certain she wouldn’t see a big payout from the network. Employers aren’t bound to the same rules as contracted employees. Most companies in the United States still retain the ability to fire at will, so surely Goldberg knows not to rock the boat.

The Tabloid On Whoopi Goldberg

Of course, we can’t say we’re surprised by the Globe‘s shoddy reporting. This is far from the first time the tabloid has gotten it wrong about Whoopi Goldberg. Earlier this year, the magazine claimed Goldberg was sparking health fears after gaining weight. Then the outlet reported Goldberg’s co-hosts were conspiring to get her fired. And more recently, the publication published a bizarre report claiming Goldberg preferred marijuana to men. Obviously, we can’t trust anything the Globe says about the popular TV personality.

More Stories From Suggest