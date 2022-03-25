Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Allegedly ‘Fed Up’ And Want Her Fired, Unverified Insider Says

Are Whoopi Goldberg‘s co-hosts on The View scheming to push her out? One tabloid claims Goldberg’s co-hosts have turned on her. Here’s the latest gossip about the Oscar-winning actress.

Goldberg ‘Feels Invincible’ After Suspension?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports Whoopi Goldberg is rubbing her View co-hosts the wrong way upon returning from her two-week suspension. The popular TV personality landed in hot water with viewers earlier this year after making some irresponsible comments about the Holocaust, but sources say the whole thing actually worked out in Goldberg’s favor. While Goldberg was missing from her usual spot on the program, the show saw a major dip in ratings. And when Goldberg came back, so did the viewers.

Now, Goldberg reportedly won’t let her co-hosts forget how valuable she is. “She’s been strutting around like a peacock because she knows she’s unfireable at this point,” an insider dishes. “Her co-hosts are fed up with her bossy ways and would like to see her gone—though they wouldn’t dare say it to her face.”

Whoopi Goldberg Pushed Off ‘The View’?

This story looks a bit too familiar for our liking. Earlier this month, the Globe published its own version of this tale about Whoopi Goldberg, insisting that “the co-hosts are so over Whoopi and her patronizing ways. They absolutely hate how she’s bragging about all the people who supported her.” But in that story, a representative for the show insisted that there was no truth to these rumors of tension. “Everyone at The View is happy to have Whoopi back at the table where she belongs,” the spokesperson remarked.

It doesn’t look like anything has changed since the last time we took on this rumor, so we’re inclined to believe the show’s rep. Besides, there certainly isn’t any evidence to suggest Goldberg’s co-hosts want her gone. While The View has certainly seen plenty of feuds, Goldberg is one of the most senior hosts on the panel. For years, Goldberg has gotten along just fine with her co-hosts. So, we have no reason to believe this outlet’s story—especially when we look at the tabloid’s past reporting on the Ghost actress.

The Magazine On Whoopi Goldberg

Last year, the National Enquirer reported Goldberg was sick of her co-hosts and wanted to leave the program. Then the magazine alleged Goldberg was extra irritable after “piling on the pounds.” And more recently, the tabloid claimed Goldberg was prepared to quit The View after her suspension. The Enquirer‘s inconsistent and disrespectful coverage of Goldberg’s career makes these stories even harder to trust.

