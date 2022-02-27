Friends Fear For Whoopi Goldberg’s Allegedly ‘Ballooning Weight’ Amid Health And Career Problems, Gossip Claims

Is Whoopi Goldberg‘s weight causing her serious health problems? One tabloid claims the stress of Goldberg’s recent scandal may send her over the edge. Let’s check in on the longtime The View co-host.

‘Big Worries’ For ‘Wobbly’ Whoopi Goldberg?

This week, the Globe reports Whoopi Goldberg’s weight in combination with the stress of her recent View controversy could send her to “an early grave.” Even though Goldberg was quick to apologize for her misguided comments on the Holocaust, people were still eager to unleash their criticism on the actress. And since her weight has “ballooned” to a reported “350-pounds,” sources are worried the stress could take a serious toll on her health.

“There’s a growing fear this scandal could be the death of Whoopi if she doesn’t change her unhealthy lifestyle,” an insider spills. “She’s not taking care of herself — her diet seems poor, her stress is high, she doesn’t exercise and her anger levels are at their peak. Friends and medical experts have warned she could be dead if she doesn’t turn things around fast.”

And Goldberg is still struggling to put the scandal behind her. “She’s very angry about the way she’s been treated and insists her remarks were totally misconstrued, although she does feel badly for causing any offense,” the tipster confides. “The tragedy is she’s in free fall right now and it’s probably going to get worse before it gets better.”

Whoopi Goldberg In ‘Free Fall’ After Setback?

This report is just offensive. First of all, the outlet doesn’t have a clue what’s going on with Whoopi Goldberg’s health. After a life-threatening battle with pneumonia, Goldberg seems to be doing better than she has in a while. But we know you can’t judge a person’s health by their looks, and yet that’s exactly what the tabloid seems to be doing.

Furthermore, Goldberg has handled her recent controversy with a great amount of humility. Upon her return to the program, Goldberg said she wanted to “thank everybody who reached out while I was away, and I’m telling you people reached out from places that made me go, ‘Wait, wait, what? Really? Okay.’ And it was amazing and I listened to everything everybody had to say and I was very grateful and I hope it keeps all the important conversations happening.”

Clearly, Goldberg isn’t combating people who have responded to her comments and is instead trying to learn from her mistakes. It doesn’t seem like the stress has taken too much of a toll on Goldberg since she’s made a nearly seamless return to The View, so we doubt there’s any reason to fear for her health.

The Tabloid On Whoopi Goldberg

This is far from the first time the Globe overstepped when it comes to Whoopi Goldberg. Last year, the tabloid claimed Goldberg was quitting The View because she didn’t like Meghan McCain’s potential replacement. Then the outlet reported Goldberg was “wilting” amid her ongoing battle with “ill health” and lung problems. And more recently, the publication alleged Goldberg’s friends were terrified for her after she hit “200 pounds.” At this point, it’s obvious that the Globe isn’t reliable when it comes to the Sister Act star.

