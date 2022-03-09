‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Producers Allegedly Pushing Pat Sajak Out To Replace Him With Vanna White, Show Gossip Claims

Is Pat Sajak on the chopping block? One report says the Wheel of Fortune host may soon be replaced behind the lectern by Vanna White. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Vanna to The Rescue’

According to OK!, Sajak has committed one gaffe too many. Bosses at Wheel of Fortune are reportedly tired of his mistakes and hope White will replace him sooner than later. A source explains that Sajak’s erratic public behavior and cutting comments to contestants “has become a sore topic of conversation among the show’s producers and, of course, among fans.”

Pat Sajak will need to shape up or prepare to retire, the outlet notes, and White’s already got some experience filling in for Sajak. “There’s been zero drama from her since the day she set foot on that soundstage,” an insider adds. While White wouldn’t dare try and steal Sajak’s job, producers are hoping she’ll turn the show around just as she’s turned the letters around.

Will Pat Sajak Keep Hosting ‘Wheel Of Fortune’?

This story from OK! sounds remarkably similar to a Globe story from January. It too claimed Pat Sajak was on the outs while White was “waiting in the wings.” It’s both lazy and all too common for tabloids to print similar stories in some vague gesture at legitimacy. This myth was wrong then, and it’s wrong now.

Sajak and White are both under contract with Wheel of Fortune for years to come. His daughter Maggie Sajak is the face of the show on social media. The game show has proudly embraced Pat as its representative for decades and there’s no sign anyone at the show has suddenly changed their mind.

As for rumors of erratic behavior, Sajak personally debunked this tale. He called out “supermarket tabloids” in a comical post rife with distraction. The Pat Sajak Show star is aware of these stories and is clearly taking them in stride.

I noticed one of those supermarket tabloids suggested I was losing my marbles and acting erratically. I think it’s important to note—hey, a moth!—that all of us have to be allowed a certain. I’m there, too. I love you guys. Don’t make too much numbers. Peace. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 14, 2022

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Has Seen Plenty Of Gossip

It’s so strange seeing tabloid after tabloid pit Vanna White and Pat Sajak against one another. For years now, we’ve seen rumors that White is in line to replace Sajak as if the two aren’t friends and content co-workers. It appears White and Sajak will stick together on the show for at least a few more years before retiring together.

These outlets misunderstand Sajak’s hosting duties. His gentle barbs and, on occasion, gaffes aren’t a defect—they’re a feature. Wheel of Fortune gets just as much buzz from epic failures as it does from Sajak reacting to monumental successes. Pat Sajak can gently lead the show through both ups and downs, and his chemistry with White has made them a television institution.

More Stories From Suggest

Mayim Bialik Allegedly Demanding $18 Million For Hosting ‘Jeopardy,’ More Than Alex Trebek Was Paid, Show Source Says

Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy’s Wife Is Another Familiar Face For Fox Watchers

‘The View’ Hosts Allegedly Want Whoopi Goldberg To Get Fired From The Show For Good, Source Claims

Jimmy Fallon Allegedly Under NBC Investigation For ‘Toxic Work Environment’ And ‘Frat Boy’ Bullying, Industry Rumor Says