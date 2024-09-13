west-virginia-state-linebacker-shot-and-killed-during-home-invasion-at-21

A West Virginia State linebacker was fatally shot in an incident that is being investigated by police as a possible home invasion.

According to The Washington Post, Charleston Police Lieutenant Tony Hazelett reported that 21-year-old Jyliek Zyiare Harrington was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a Charleston apartment on Wednesday night.

Hazelett added that lifesaving efforts were attempted. However, Harrington was pronounced dead at the scene, as reported by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. A spokesperson for West Virginia State reportedly informed the outlet that the police are investigating the incident as a home invasion.

The Washington Post reports that there is currently no information regarding a potential suspect.

“Our community has suffered a great loss with the death of student-athlete Jyilek Harrington,” the university wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“Jyilek was a dedicated student-athlete and a community leader,” the university continued. “Our deepest condolences go out to Jyilek’s family, friends, coaches, and teammates.”

West Virginia State Postponed Thursday’s Game Following the Player’s Death

The school initially planned to honor Harrington with a moment of silence before Thursday’s football game. They were to play Carson-Newman University, the team he had transferred from this year. However, just hours before kickoff, West Virginia State announced that the game would be postponed to the following day. This would allow both teams to hold “private vigils” on Thursday.

West Virginia State also initiated a fundraiser in honor of Harrington’s memory. “The WVSU Athletic Department and Football program mourn the loss of Jyilek Harrington. [His] life was lost Wednesday evening during an incident that occurred off campus,” the fundraiser read.

“Jyilek truly embodied what it means to be a student-athlete. [He] was a leader not only on campus but in the community. Jyilek was a young man that, during Christmas, would create a GoFundMe to help less fortunate families,” it added.

According to the school’s fundraiser, donations to the campaign will be allocated to an organization in his hometown of Charlotte.

“We send our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, coaches, and teammates during this difficult time,” the fundraiser’s description concluded. As of this writing, the campaign has raised $4,440.

In a heartfelt letter to the school community, West Virginia State President Ericke S. Cage expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of Harrington.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jyilek’s family as they mourn the loss of this incredible young man,” Cage wrote.