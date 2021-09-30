‘Wendy Williams Show’ Premiere Postponed Again, But Her Breakthrough COVID Isn’t Why

For the second time, the premiere date for The Wendy Williams Show has been postponed due to Wendy Williams’ ongoing health issues. As the often controversial talk show host continues to remain under her doctors’ care. Now her rep has spoken out about rumors that guest hosts will be taking over when the popular daytime talk show returns.

Wendy Williams’ Health Issue Cause Second Premiere Delay

Fans were already shocked after it was announced that the Wendy Williams Show wouldn’t be premiering earlier this month. At the time, it was explained that the star, Wendy Williams, was dealing with health issues that kept the show from its planned premiere date. As the days went on, however, more information about Williams’ health situation was released to the public, casting doubt on whether she would be able to make the new premiere date of October 4.

Unfortunately, those doubts came to fruition according to a new statement from the Wendy Williams Show Instagram account. “Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4,” the statement began. “She has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work.” The account then revealed the newest premiere date, October 18, and promised new shows for fans.

The account also gave followers an update about Williams’ breakthrough COVID-19 case and emphasized that it was no longer an issue for the talk show host. “Her breakthrough covid case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative,” the statement concluded, but added that Williams is “still dealing with some ongoing medical issues.” The neutral wording in the statement regarding the show’s return soon drew speculation, with some asking if Williams would be replaced by guest hosts as she continued to treat her health issues.

Shortly after the statement was released, Williams’ rep clarified that the star “will host” the October 18 premiere. An insider told Page Six, prior to news of the second premiere postponement, that fans of the show would be treated to an hour-long episode and promised, “It will be a full hour of her and ‘Hot Topics,’ which she usually does on a Monday show, but this time it will be even juicier.” The source added, “There’s a lot to talk about, and she knows everyone will be watching.”

The first episode back will certainly be one not to be missed, but in the meantime, we hope Williams is given the best of care. Her health is, of course, the biggest concern.