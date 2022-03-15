How Wendy Williams Is Reportedly Reacting To Sherri Shepherd Taking Over Her Show

Is Wendy Williams feuding with Sherri Shepherd after losing her show? One tabloid claims Williams isn’t happy about the latest developments at her talk show. Let’s take a look at this alleged rivalry.

New Feuds ‘Flaring Up’ With Sherri Shepherd?

This week, Life & Style reports Wendy Williams isn’t taking well to having her show canceled. Apparently, Williams is furious at her successor, Sherri Shepherd, for taking her spot amid her ongoing health struggles. “Wendy is livid,” an insider dishes. “She feels like Sherri stabbed her in the back. She said if she still had her ‘Hot Topics’ segment, she would rip Sherri to shreds.”

But sources say, Sherri, who’s had nothing but kind words for Williams, is channeling her anger elsewhere. Apparently, Shepherd never got along with Meghan McCain during her time on The View, and she’s using her new talk-show platform to rip into her. The article ends by revealing Shepherd recently called McCain the most disappointing guest she ever worked with back on the show.

Sherri Shepherd Avoiding Wendy Williams?

It’s easy to make up stories about how Wendy Williams feels about Sherri Shepherd since Williams hasn’t publicly commented on her replacement at all. A publicist issued a statement on Williams’ behalf shortly after her show was canceled thanking Shepherd. But in a strange turn of events, Williams’ representatives rescinded the statement and served the publicist with a cease and desist order. So, with Williams’ true feelings about Shepherd as ambiguous as ever, we just have no faith in this anonymous “insider.”

But as far as Shepherd is concerned, she’s made it clear that she is fond of Williams, but they are not friends. “I’m so thankful to Wendy for letting me fill in for her and letting me fill the gap to support her as all the other co-hosts have also done. I’m thankful because if it wasn’t for Wendy, the eyes wouldn’t have been on me… We’re all praying for her,” Shepherd told Deadline. But when asked if she and Williams were close, she was quick to clarify their relationship.

“No, [I have not spoken to Wendy personally]. It’s not like everybody thinks that in Hollywood, we all have each other’s phone numbers. Wendy knows me because I’ve sat in as a guest and I guest hosted for her two years ago. So it’s not like she doesn’t know me but we’re not friends. I am glad that she trusted me when they asked if I could come in and trusted that I could do it,” Shepherd explained. It doesn’t seem like Williams and Shepherd know each other well. So, while it’s possible that Williams isn’t happy about her show being canceled, it doesn’t seem like there would be any use in directing that anger at Shepherd personally.

The Tabloid On Other TV Personalities

Wendy Williams isn’t the only popular TV personality that Life & Style has gossiped about over the years. Last year, the outlet claimed to know the real reason Meghan McCain left The View. Then the magazine alleged Whoopi Goldberg was threatening to quit The View over a controversial addition to the show. And more recently, the publication reported Ellen DeGeneres was launching her own skincare line as a “cash grab.” Clearly, Life & Style isn’t the most trustworthy source when it comes to behind-the-scenes drama.

