Wendy Williams’ Producers Allegedly Fired Her For ‘Wild Card’ Behavior, Show Insiders Say

Did producers boot Wendy Williams off of her show? One tabloid claims the talk-show host’s erratic behavior cost her her job. Here’s the latest gossip about the Wendy Williams Show.

‘Wild Card’ Wendy Williams Folds?

This week, the National Enquirer reports “wacky” Wendy Williams was too unpredictable for the talk show world. Sources say “frustrated” producers have struggled to work around Williams’ big personality, and the show has been falling off for a while now. Apparently, Williams was struggling to book guests long before she went on hiatus. Now, the network is done trying to tame Williams, and they’ve decided to hand over her time slot to Sherri Shepherd.

“Publicists wouldn’t book their talent because they could never predict what she would say or do with their clients — or if she would even show up!” an insider reveals. And the tabloid even quotes Williams’ publicist Howard Bragman, who admits, “You can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the ‘Maybe Wendy Show.'”

And Williams reportedly never made much of an effort to cooperate with her team. Sources say that after filming her last episode in July, Williams made a habit of dodging her producers’ calls. “They had no choice but to come up with a backup plan,” the snitch whispers. “Sherri’s dependable, good with guests and the viewers know her from filling in for Wendy and her years on ‘The View.'”

Producers Forced To Replace Wendy Williams?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, as far as we know, Wendy Williams stepped away from her show purely for health reasons. Whether it’s because of her lymphedema, Graves’ disease, COVID-19 complications, or mental health concerns, it doesn’t really matter. She’s entitled to the same medical privacy that everyone else is. But if anyone believes that Williams was too much of a “wild card” to succeed in television, then they clearly haven’t been paying attention.

Williams has been pushing the envelope since her days in radio, going all the way back to the ’90s. In 1995, Williams spread rumors about Tupac Shakur’s time in prison, leading him to write a diss track about the host. In 2003, she had a tense interview with Whitney Houston filled with expletives and even threats. Then in 2006, Williams came under fire for revealing Method Man’s wife’s cancer diagnosis before they had even told their family. When Williams started her TV career in 2008, she was already well-established as a “wild card.”

Wendy Williams has defended her tactics, telling New York Times Magazine, “I am often accused of being the person who says things that people really want to say but maybe are too scared to say it.” So, it just doesn’t make sense that Williams’ producers would boot her for the very thing that made her successful for decades.

The Tabloid On Wendy Williams

But we know better than to trust anything the National Enquirer says about Wendy Williams. Last year, the outlet claimed Williams’ friends were urging her to wear a diaper. Then the magazine reported Williams was going broke after missing her show. And more recently, the publication alleged Williams was “melting down” over losing her show. Clearly, the Enquirer is no friend of Wendy Williams.

