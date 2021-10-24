Wendy Williams ‘Obsessed’ With Finding A Man, Making Dates Sign Disclosure Agreements First?

Is Wendy Williams‘ love life in crisis mode? Rumor is the talk show host is both desperate to find a man and paranoid it will end in heartbreak and humiliation. Here’s what the tabloids are saying about Wendy Williams’ dating life.

Wendy Williams ‘Swears Off Men’?

Back in May, the Globe reported Wendy Williams was done looking for love. After an ill-fated fling with contractor Mike Esterman, Williams had a grim outlook on her dating life. “Wendy thinks he has a lot of nerve and it’s left a bitter taste,” an insider dished. “Now getting involved with another man is the last thing she wants to do! She doesn’t want to put herself out there to be humiliated and embarrassed.”

And according to the tabloid, Williams has just had too much bad luck. After a disastrous marriage, Williams was taking a much-needed break from love. And after her latest effort to get back on the horse, things weren’t looking good for the TV personality. Read more about how Williams swore off men here.

‘Desperate’ Wendy Williams ‘Obsessed’ With Finding A Boyfriend?

If Williams swore off men, the National Enquirer reports it wasn’t for long. Apparently, the hunt was on for a new boyfriend, and Williams was even looking into some unconventional methods. According to an insider, Williams “hasn’t had a boyfriend in forever,” and she was “reading up on ways to attract a man.” Some of those methods included “love spells, love potions, and crystals.”

But her off-the-beaten-path approach to dating wasn’t sitting right with her potential partners. “She Googles guys she likes and can’t get past an initial phone call because she already knows all about them,” the source confided. “It freaks them out!” We took a deep dive into Williams’ search for love here.

Then, Star revealed Williams was trying a no-nonsense approach to love. After finding out her husband of 22 years had gotten his mistress pregnant, Williams was a bit jaded by the idea of opening up to someone. She once said of her ex-husband, “He was a serial cheater. [So] I will hire a private investigator and check you out to make sure you’re not lying to me.” But according to the tabloid, she may not have been entirely joking.

Williams recently went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, and she was determined to watch her back in this new relationship. To be extra careful, Williams reportedly made her new beau sign a non-disclosure agreement before they went public. And he may not have been completely on board with the idea. “Word is he’s wondering what he got himself into,” says the insider, “but the way Wendy sees it, she’s just protecting herself.” We looked into Williams’ new relationship here.