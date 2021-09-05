Wendy Williams Hits Rock Bottom, Worrying Friends?

Has Wendy Williams’ love life and controversial comments on her talk show led to a dramatic downward spiral? We’ve heard many stories regarding Williams and the state of her relationships and mental health. Now, we’re looking back to see whether or not we should be concerned for Williams.

Wendy Williams A ‘Sobbing Mess’ After Seeing Pictures Of Her Ex?

In June, the National Enquirer reported Williams “was left reeling” after seeing paparazzi photos of her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, and his former mistress Sharina Hudson. The tabloid quoted an insider for the story that said the photos “pushed Wendy dangerously close to the edge.” In fact, the source was concerned Williams could very well fall back into alcohol and drug addiction. After “displaying some erratic behavior” and “talking nonstop without making much sense,” Williams’ friends were worried she relapsed.

Gossip Cop debunked the narrative based on Williams’ social media posts and the notorious unreliability of the National Enquirer. The so-called “insider” the magazine quoted was unnamed, which can’t really be taken seriously. When the story was released, Williams’ Instagram was full of pictures that showed her healthy and happy with no indicators that she was spiraling out of control, as the magazine said.

‘Wendy Williams Show’ Getting Canceled?

A month later, Star alleged that Williams was feeling quite a bit of pushback from her fans after a controversial segment on her show. In said episode, Williams compared her social media following to Matima Miller before announcing that the Tik Tok star had died. Williams’ fans weren’t shy about calling out her bizarre comments and even proposed that her show be canceled for them. Although Williams was preparing a public apology statement, an insider said her “big mouth has got her into trouble again!”

Williams’ comments may indeed have offended some fans and taken even more by surprise. But, as we’ve reported in the past, one thing Williams is best known for is her unapologetic approach to her talk show. In a New York Times interview, Williams admitted she’s been accused of “being the person who says things that people really want to say but maybe are too scared.” In the past, Williams’ network didn’t administer any sort of punishment for her comments, so we doubt her show was at any risk of cancelation.

Wendy Williams On A ‘Frantic Hunt’ For Love?

In August, the Globe reported Williams was plummeting to rock bottom after she “plunged into a string of loveless dates with boytoys.” After divorcing Hunter, the magazine alleged Williams’ life had been on a steady decline. A source close to Williams said she was using dating apps to hook up with men “in their 20s” to help validate “her low self-esteem.” Her reckless love life apparently got so bad, it began affecting her work, as she’d show up “totally exhausted,” the source squealed.

Gossip Cop found this narrative an excuse for the tabloid to drag Williams’ name through the mud (again). The only evidence the magazine had was the word of an unnamed insider, which can’t be trusted one bit. With no similar stories in the media, it was also difficult to give this story any credit. While Williams may continue to make headlines for her shocking comments and odd behavior, it doesn’t seem like she’s got her inner circle worried at all.