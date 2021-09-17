Wendy Williams Forcing New Boyfriend To Sign Non-Disclosure Agreement Before Dates?

Is Wendy Williams forcing her new boyfriend to sign a non-disclosure agreement? One tabloid claims the talk show host refused to make the relationship official until he signed an NDA. Here’s what we know.

Wendy Williams Sets ‘Rules’ For New Boyfriend?

A recent edition of Star reports Wendy Williams isn’t messing around when it comes to relationships, but she may have her reasons. Williams divorced her husband of 22 years in 2019 when it was revealed that he had gotten his mistress pregnant. “He was a serial cheater. [So] I will hire a private investigator and check you out to make sure you’re not lying to me,” Williams once said about her dating life. But the tabloid claims she was only partly joking.

Just last month, Williams posted a photo of her new beau on Instagram, but an inside source tells the outlet that her partnership comes with conditions. Williams apparently made her boyfriend sign a non-disclosure agreement before they went public just so she could be extra careful. “Word is he’s wondering what he got himself into,” says the insider, “but the way Wendy sees it, she’s just protecting herself.”

‘Unlucky In Love’ Wendy Williams’ NDA

After finding out your partner of 22 years was cheating on you, it only makes sense that you’d enter your next relationship with caution. That being said, this story about an NDA is completely unfounded. If there was evidence that Williams was forcing her boyfriend to sign a legal gag, that would be big news. But strangely, no other credible outlet has followed up on this story. That’s the first red flag.

Furthermore, why would Williams want her boyfriend to sign an NDA? The tabloid doesn’t explain what information she’d be trying to protect and only points to her divorce as evidence. Williams once admitted that she would want some legal protections if she decided to walk down the aisle again. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Williams said that she plans to have a “good ole one-page prenup” with her next husband. “One paragraph, maybe two sentences: What’s yours is yours, what’s mine is mine,” she said.

But these comments only show concern for her finances, not for her privacy. There’s no evidence whatsoever that she’s getting her next boyfriend to sign a prenup, meaning this alleged “insider” — if they even exist — was either sorely misinformed or outright lying.

The Tabloids On Wendy Williams

The tabloids are constantly making up bizarre stories about Williams. Earlier this year, the National Enquirer reported Williams’ friends were urging her to wear a diaper. Then the Enquirer said Williams was “erratic” and “close to the edge” after her ex-husband reunited with his mistress. Then the same tabloid claimed Williams was “desperate” and trying to pursue a married man. Obviously, the tabloids’ narratives about Williams are often wrong, making it even less likely that Star’s story has any truth to it.