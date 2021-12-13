Wendy Williams Allegedly Melting Down Over Losing Her Show, Latest Rumor Says

Is Wendy Williams paranoid she’ll be replaced on her talk show? One tabloid claims the host fears her show won’t welcome her back even when she’s well enough to return. Here’s what we know about the fate of The Wendy Williams Show.

Wendy Williams ‘Loses Her Grip’?

A recent edition of Star reports Wendy Williams’ health isn’t the only thing that has her spirits down. The TV personality has been on a hiatus from her show due to health problems, but a slew of all-star guest hosts have kept her seat warm. What started as a case of breakthrough COVID-19 in September eventually turned into hospitalization for both physical and mental distress. All the while, guest hosts like Leah Remini, Michelle Visage, and Sherri Shepherd have actually caused her show’s ratings to increase in her absence.

“Of course it upsets her that the show’s ratings are higher without her,” an inside source dishes. “Wendy’s got this idea stuck in her head that she’s totally alone and has nothing to live for. She has this ‘what’s the point?’ vibe when she used to be so full of beans.” But for the time being, she’s keeping her fears to herself while telling the public she intends to return to her show as soon as she can.

Wendy Williams Fears Being Replaced?

This story is just cruel. The tabloid doesn’t have any insight into Wendy Williams’ health or mental state and is just wildly speculating. Williams did contract a case of breakthrough COVID-19 but began experiencing serious complications due to her Graves’ disease — an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid. In a recent statement, Williams wrote, “I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected.”

She went on to write, “I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.” From what we can tell, Williams is focused on her recovery. There’s absolutely no evidence to suggest she’s having a “breakdown” over her show’s ratings, and it’s just disrespectful to spread these kinds of rumors while Williams is grappling with very serious health concerns.

The Tabloids On Wendy Williams

This isn’t the first time a tabloid has gotten it wrong about Williams. Not long ago, Star claimed Williams was forcing her dates to sign NDAs. Then the Globe claimed Williams was “teetering on the edge” after her initial health scare in September. And more recently, the National Enquirer reported Williams was going broke after missing weeks of her show. Obviously, the tabloids don’t have any real insight into Williams’ life or well-being.

