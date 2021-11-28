Your Weekly Horoscope: The Master Of Illusion Is Back

The universe never misses the opportunity to throw in a few tricks with its treats. And this week is certainly no exception.

A new moon at the end of the week offers some much-needed time to reflect and recharge. Meanwhile, Neptune goes direct after a months-long retrograde.

Neptune is a master of illusion. We often see the world in rose-colored glasses when this blue planet returns direct.

Therefore, it’s incredibly important to guard your heart, body, and spirit this week (especially you, Pisces).

Choose Your Sign:

Aries

March 20 – April 19

When the dust settles after a big conflict, adjusting to your new surroundings can be difficult. Safe spaces no longer seem so. Meanwhile, you’ve started to find comfort in new hobbies, places, and people you hadn’t before.

Considering how poorly things were going before, it’s unsurprising that you would seek solace somewhere new. But be careful to enter these new domains cautiously. Your new environments need a chance to get used to you, too, Aries.

If you’re willing to take things slow, then the rewards will follow. And they’re likely not what you expected in the first place.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

Your patience and generosity are wearing thin this week, Taurus. As big of a homebody as you are, you always work hard for those you care about. But what happens when those people start to take advantage of your loyal nature?

Setting personal boundaries has never been your forte. However, it would behoove you to try. Your personal space, dojo, apartment, whatever you call your nest, is sacred to you. So, don’t let just anyone bear witness to it.

Work hard to assess the problem areas in your life. Once you find them, don’t be afraid to let them go.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

Which are you heeding more, Gemini, your heart or your head? There is pleasure and passion in the former. Still, the latter proves more beneficial in complicated situations. Like your sign, you have always felt split down the middle between your inner and outer self.

Or perhaps you’re feeling split between past and present carnations of you. All that family time last week shone a spotlight on the good, bad, and the ugly. We’re rarely the same person with our families as we are on our own. Which person do you like better?

Learning to communicate better—namely, thinking before we speak—offers a path to greater spiritual awareness.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Love can either make or break us, Cancer. Ultimately, it depends on how much work we’re willing to put into the relationship. Don’t get romantic tunnel vision, either. There are more types of love in your life than sexual partners.

But for some reason, you don’t feel as comfortable putting the work in when it’s platonic. Is it a lack of interest? Or are you afraid to be vulnerable in new forms of intimacy? Only you know the answer, and a new moon at the end of the work offers some much-needed reflection to find it.

You’ll be amazed at what can happen when you don’t push away what’s uncomfortable and new.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

You’ve got everyone’s attention, Leo. Now, what are you going to do with it? Your intense passion can quickly turn into a bad temper if you’re not careful. Not everyone can see the giant softie behind that massive mane and claws.

Opening up to authentic connection (and, god forbid, criticism) is an important skill for you. Up until now, you’ve managed to get away with a long list of suitors that are equally afraid and in awe of you. But you’re struggling to find something real—worth keeping around.

A change in scenery could do you some good. Take a weekend trip or rearrange your living space. Solutions to your problems will appear in a fresh perspective.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

No, you’re not going crazy, Virgo. Your mind and body want to rest. After the busy holiday week, you’re feeling extra drained—emotionally, physically, and financially. As counterintuitive as it might seem, try to take things slow this week.

While you’re resting, your mind can still be doing some homework (if you insist on it). For example, try to reflect on where you might be stretching yourself too thin. You can only give 100% of yourself so much before that percentage starts to shrink.

Re-enter the fast lane cautiously. The energy you saved in your downtime won’t last forever.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

Past hurts have been weighing heavy on your mind this week. As a result, you’re feeling inclined to lean away from those around you. No matter how you justify it in your subconscious, be aware that this is a defense mechanism. But from what are you defending yourself?

Rather than showing off your strength through stoicism, try radical love instead. Sure, you’ve been burned once. Indeed, the possibility stands that you’ll get hurt again. Still, what are you missing while you wait for these imagined bad things to happen to you?

Love and trust wholeheartedly, and the rewards will outweigh the potential pitfalls.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

The sun’s massive spotlight has moved out from under your sign, marking the end of Scorpio season. But you’re not worried. You’ve always found solace in the shadows. In fact, that’s where you undergo your best transformations.

The last sliver of a waning moon flies under your stars midweek, offering some much-needed recharging time. During this time, take comfort in the things you enjoy doing alone. Read a book, exercise, anything works—the better you feel, the better others around you also feel.

When we take time out for ourselves, we become better equipped to attend to our loved ones. Treating yourself isn’t as selfish as it sounds, after all.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Welcome to your season, Sagittarius! The sun is amplifying your passionate and enthusiastic nature. Riding these waves can be exhilarating, but be careful not to get swept away.

Too much spontaneity can quickly turn into plain chaos. Your romantic and familial relationships stand to benefit from you sticking to the course (at least for now). Moreover, there are more ways to expand your mind than hopping on a jet plane last minute.

Experience your local community in a new way this week. Try out a new bar or sign up for that class you’ve been eyeing. Sometimes, the best horizons to expand are the ones closest to us.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

The loves of your life have been putting you to the test this week, Capricorn. While you always thrive under pressure, you’re admittedly a little tired from the emotional rigamarole. The challenges you’re facing now are setting the foundation for a more stable, happier future.

Of course, it isn’t easy to see the forest through the trees. From your perspective, these positive growth spurts might seem like unfair trials. Keep your head down, trust the process, and you will be stronger for it on the other side.

After all, you don’t work your a$$ off because it’s easy. You do it because it’s rewarding.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

The feelings of discomfort from last week are starting to soften. As a result, you’re beginning to reap the rewards of wading through all that emotional mud. Don’t look for material rewards alone; be sure to look inward also.

At the same time, a growth spurt is not the same as an evolutionary level-up. Fools are quick to let a false sense of maturity throw their lives into a tailspin. True, Aquarius, you’ve come a long way. But you have a long way to go yet.

Confidence is great—cockiness, not so much. Remember, if you’re bragging about your spiritual awareness, then it might not be as keen as you thought.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

To truly heal, we need to feel the pain first. Spiritual awakenings are never easy—or else everyone would be doing them. You’ve been flirting with a resolution for a while now. Yet, the fear of discomfort has kept you from actualizing it. Now’s the time to do just that.

Mars offers some much-needed courage to start this healing process. In trine with your ruling planet Neptune, this week is the time for speaking up, cutting ties, and moving on. Your wallet and your home life will thank you.

However, be sure to keep your cards close to the chest. This healing journey doesn’t need to be shouted from the rooftops, though the results will be just as grand.

