Your Weekly Horoscope: Venus And Neptune Are At It Again

As if Halloween fast approaching wasn’t spooky enough, Venus and Neptune are squaring off this week.

The intense staredown between lovesick Venus and imaginative Neptune is going to make things weird for everyone. But some will be affected more than others.

How are you going to fare this week? Pick your sign to find out.

Pick Your Sign

Aries

March 20 – April 19

You might be feeling a little lost this week, Aries, but don’t worry. It shouldn’t last for long. The Venus-Neptune square is making everyone a little wishy-washy these days. However, don’t forget who you are: your Aries, the badass of the Zodiac. Act like it!

The quarter moon in Leo should send some help later in the week. Quarter moons are all about balance, and the moon’s reflective beams will be shining brightly on you, Aries. Take advantage of these emotional times and do a little self-reflection and self-care.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

Venus and Neptune’s tête-à-têt might be making things a little too romantic for you, pragmatic Taurus. While it might be in your nature, try to soften that head of yours and loosen up a little bit. A quarter moon will be reflecting light into the fourth house this week. Soak it in.

The mysticism of an emotion-powered square might leave you feeling a little on edge. Decompress throughout the rest of the week by shifting your focus to your home life. Taureans thrive at home. Take this time to make sure you’ve created an environment that makes you truly happy and comfortable—the only way a Taurean should be.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

You love being a social butterfly, Gemini. But sometimes, it’s important to know when to reflect inward. Luckily, you have lots of good opportunities to do so this week. Lovey-dovey Venus is entering your third house of connection and community. At the same time, Leo’s quarter moon is providing you with some much-needed balance.

Take a break from being the belle of the ball, and try some introspection. Where do you need to set boundaries? With whom? It might seem difficult at first, but hyper-focused Mars will enter Scorpio this weekend and help you flesh out the necessary from the superfluous.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

A tumultuous square between Venus and Neptune has you feeling a little more tender than usual, Cancer. Was the romance all in your head? Is anything what it seems? Your emotions are firing at full speed ahead, but the world around you seems stagnant.

On Wednesday, Leo’s quarter moon will be shining on your fourth house of home life, security, and privacy. Pluto’s hanging out there, too, offering the chance to reflect on interpersonal power dynamics and how they factor into your everyday life. You might need to hunker down by yourself for a while to reestablish your sense of security. Don’t be afraid of alone time.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

Let’s be honest, Leo. You’ve never been one to play it safe. But your flamboyant, decadent nature has been getting the best of you lately, and it’s time to reset. Jupiter (personal growth) and Saturn (responsibility) are in your fifth house this week. Use it to your advantage.

You also hold this week’s balancing quarter moon, Leo! Luna will affect all the planets this week, but you’re bound to feel it tenfold. While you might prefer the whimsical and wild, try to embody your inner earth sign. Ground yourself, reassess, and move forward.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

You’re locked in a dreamlike state this week, Virgo. Your ruling planet, Mercury, is passing through Libra. Meanwhile, imaginative Neptune is making its slow trek across your sixth house of personal health. Consider the quarter moon’s transition on Sunday to be your wake-up call.

You’re feeling drawn to all things beautiful, nourishing, and free. This is exactly what you need right now, so don’t try to fight it. Take this time to reflect on your emotional, spiritual, mental and physical health. Celebrate small things that bring you joy. You can get back to working hard later.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

Despite your usual airy charms, Libra, you’ve been feeling the heat this week. Blame Mercury and Mars, both of whom will be passing by you in the sky until late next week. Paired with your ruling planet, Venus, and its square with aloof Neptune, you’re just not feeling like yourself.

A dwindling moon will shine a meager light on your seventh house of relationships. This might leave you feeling unsure of yourself and your connection with those around you. But be patient. Like always, you’re going to find a way to achieve equilibrium soon enough.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

Welcome to your season, Scorpio. And to celebrate, you have some passion coming your way. Mars enters Scorpio later this week (on Halloween Eve, no less), which will turn up the heat. It’s up to you whether that’s a heat of passion or anger.

If you can’t figure it out, Mercury should offer some clarity when it enters Scorpio next week. This period of aggression followed by communicative clarity is the perfect opportunity to reassess. Will you learn from your mistakes and grow or retreat into the shadows? Up to you, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Feeling romantic, Sagittarius? Blame it on lovesick Venus, who has been floating through your sign for the past couple of weeks. It’s also been floating opposite your ninth house of higher mind expansion. As Venus moves closer toward Capricorn, those rose-tinted glasses are starting to slide off your nose.

However, this transition away from romance couldn’t come at a better time. Your ruling planet, Jupiter, has been firmly locked into the fifth house of self-expression, attention, and drama. Now is the time to hustle. Expand your mind, your career, or both. Just don’t let a soap opera-worthy romance muddy the waters.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

You’ve been feeling the effects of Pluto in your sign for a while now. But a tense square-off with Mars, another Zodiac powerhouse, will leave you feeling a little touchy this week. This should dissipate quickly once Mars stands down from its 90º death stare and slides into Scorpio.

In the meantime, take advantage of the balancing moon in Leo. It will be illuminating your ruling planet, Jupiter, emphasizing the importance of personal growth and increasing your chances of success. Some fold under pressure. But you, Capricorn, thrive in it. So, find that balance between intimidating and motivating pressure, and thrive!

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Jupiter, ruler of personal growth, and Saturn, ruler of personal challenges, have both set up shop in your sign this week, Aquarius. Needless to say, things are going to feel a little complicated. Thankfully, you’re you, and you’re a master of innovation and connection.

The restorative moon is passing through your eleventh house of networking and relationships as well. But don’t forget—you and your house have a rebellious streak, too. When the moon finally tips the scales between growth and challenge, where will you be? Pushing forward or rebelliously swimming against the tide?

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

You’re feeling the effects of the Neptune-Venus square doubly hard this week, Pisces. You’re already prone to being swept up in intense emotion. Now is the time to be extra cautious of your feelings running away from you. Sometimes, it’s better to be logical.

Later this week, the moon will illuminate your ruling twelfth house, representing endings and the afterlife. Simultaneously, the moon stands opposite of dreamy, fantastical Neptune. Assess your relationships, career, and life in general. What can stand to be left behind? Only you know the answer.