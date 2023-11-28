WATCH: 12-Year-Old Boy In Stolen Forklift Leads Police On Hour-Long Chase

The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys hidden before the young suspect stole it and led cops on a dangerous chase.

Residents of Ann Arbor, Michigan are still shaken after cops were led on a chase that lasted about an hour over the weekend. The getaway vehicle, oddly enough, was a forklift, but what was far from expected was the 12-year-old perpetrator behind the wheel.

In a dashcam video released by the local police department on Monday, patrol cars can be seen trying desperately to apprehend the child in the stolen Construction Genie GTH-636 Telehandler, equipped with a forklift.

Cops in the footage from Saturday are heard repeatedly ordering the 12-year-old to pull over. However, the child continues to plow through red lights and stop signs.

The stolen vehicle cut across sidewalks and struck multiple vehicles, leaving a trail of damages. One white van was sent flying into a nearby neighbor’s lawn after the child hit it going full speed.

“We can’t stop this thing,” one officer urged in the video.

Ann Arbor police were alerted to an incident at Forsythe Middle School around 6:45 pm on Saturday night, where a juvenile was reportedly attempting to steal a construction vehicle. Upon finding the forklift in motion without lights, the police report indicates that “several officers engaged in a pursuit of the vehicle, reaching speeds of 15 to 20 mph, utilizing emergency lights and sirens.”

Additionally, authorities shared that, “during the pursuit, the driver of the stolen vehicle traveled through the Georgetown Boulevard neighborhood, striking approximately ten parked vehicles.”

After approximately thirty minutes into the pursuit, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office assumed control of the chase.

They “followed the vehicle until the driver stopped at approximately 7:53pm in the area of M-14 and Gotfredson.” The video above abruptly ends when Ann Arbor police back off the pursuit.

The 12-year-old, whose name remains undisclosed to the public, was apprehended and taken into custody. He was “later lodged at the juvenile detention center.”

Per the preliminary investigation, the “juvenile gained access to the construction vehicle at Forsyth Middle School. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys hidden inside the cab.”

Thankfully, nobody was injured during the pursuit.

“This was a very dangerous situation that could’ve easily ended with serious injuries,” concluded police.

“The incident remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation.”

Looks like someone’s getting tons of coal for Christmas this year!