Warren Beatty Looking Frail And ‘Circling The Drain’?

Is Warren Beatty nearing the end? One tabloid claims the Bonnie and Clyde star was looking “frail” on a recent outing. Here’s what we know about the Hollywood legend’s health.

Warren Beatty ‘Turns The Corner’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Warren Beatty is looking rough. The 84-year-old film star recently attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala with his wife, Annette Bening, and the magazine insists Beatty “looked more codger than Casanova.” The star apparently cut a much slimmer figure than was expected, leading many to wonder if the actor is in good health.

“His hands looked withered, bony, and veiny, and his posture was stooped. It looked as if he was having a hard time standing up and getting around,” an insider reveals. Beatty hasn’t been seen on screen since 2016, making fans wonder if he’s settled into an unofficial retirement. But one tipster suggests, “Old age has caught up with him.”

‘Scrawny Senior’ Warren Beatty Sparks Health Fears?

There isn’t much to this report. In all honesty, the magazine could have been brief and simply wrote, “Warren Beatty is getting older.” It’s no surprise Beatty doesn’t look the same way he did in the ’60s. That being said, there’s absolutely nothing concerning about his appearance now — from what we can tell, he looks healthy and happy. Besides, it’s clear he feels well enough to attend major events like the recent gala.

It’s obvious the tabloid just wanted to shame the actor for getting older. But at 84, who can blame Beatty for not working as much? And the tabloids are never going to learn that you can’t tell anything about a person’s health from their weight alone. So, without any genuine information to suggest Beatty’s health is at risk, it’s only insulting to predict he’s near death. We have no idea what the future holds for Beatty, but neither does the tabloid.

The Tabloid On Older Celebrities

The National Enquirer just won’t let actors age in peace. Not too long ago, the tabloid claimed Beatty’s sister, Shirley MacLaine, was “shriveled” and “unrecognizable.” The outlet also predicted last year that Queen Elizabeth was given “months to live.” Then the magazine reported Robert Wagner was “fading fast.” The outlet even alleged Chevy Chase only had six months to live. Since all of these celebrities were perfectly fine, it’s clear the tabloid can’t be trusted to report accurately on senior celebrities.