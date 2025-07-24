Walt Disney World Guest Arrested For An Alleged Altercation Over Parade View Spot

A Walt Disney World guest has been banned from the Most Magical Place on Earth and other Disney properties after she was arrested for allegedly shoving a teenager to get a better parade view.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, the incident occurred on Jul. 21 at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Orange County Sheriff deputies responded to “an altercation” at approximately 9:40 p.m. local time. Upon their arrival, the deputies “separated the two parties involved.”

The Disney World guest arrested has been identified as Martha Lucia Zapata-Echeverri. She was visiting the popular theme park from Spain.

While speaking to the deputies, the teenager, who hasn’t been identified, involved in the incident said she had been standing on the sidewalk on Main Street in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle to watch the parade when Zapata-Echeverri confronted her.

The older Disney World guest who put her hand on the teen was allegedly “trying to make space” to see the parade. The teen asked the Zapata-Echeverri not to touch her in Spanish.

Shortly after the moment, Zapata-Echeverri allegedly grabbed the teen by the arm and pulled her to the side. The move left “a bruise and abrasion” on the teen’s right arm.

Zapata-Echeverri told deputies that she was following behind her daughter to get to the front of the parade crowd when the teen allegedly pushed into her. She claimed the teen told her it was “her spot.”

The Teen Was the Only Person Who Sustained Injuries During the Walt Disney Parade View Altercation

Deputies revealed in the affidavit that there were noticeable “nail marks” on the teen’s arm. Zapata-Echeverri allegedly did not have a clear explanation as to how the teen sustained the injuries, stating that she “just pantomimed her ‘pushing.’”

The teen was notably the only person involved in the alleged altercation to sustain injuries.

“Martha knowingly and willfully touched [the teen],” the affidavit also read. “Martha committed the intentional act of grabbing or pushing, which was reasonable to cause some type of injury.”

Zapata-Echeverri was then arrested for child abuse. During her appearance in court on Jul. 22, the judge reduced her bond to $2,500 and stated she cannot return to any Disney property. Her attorney told local media outlet WESH that she was scheduled to return to Spain on Jul. 23.