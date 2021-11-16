‘Voice Stress Analyst’ Claims Alec Baldwin Was ‘Lying’ In Statement About Shooting

Alec Baldwin is still reeling over the accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. One report says his despair is all an act, and he’s covering up his true feelings. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Shooter Baldwin Flunks Lie Test’

According to the National Enquirer, Baldwin may be covering up what he knows about the tragic death of Hutchins. A voice stress analyst studied a Baldwin press conference and concludes that he was lying. The analyst says, “He is flat-out lying when stating they were a very well-oiled machine. [I’d say they were] a dysfunctional crew at best.”

The analyst zeroes in on Baldwin’s use of the word “very” as proof of deception. Baldwin also emphasized the word “friend.” The analyst says, “He obviously has a motivation to call her a good friend to push away the possibility of any involvement in her death.” Law enforcement is closing in on Rust, the outlet notes, as a search warrant to seize the prop truck was executed quickly before any tampering could occur.

Mental health experts chime to say Baldwin should be placed on suicide watch. One doctor says, “He needs 24/7 supervision and support so that he’s not a danger to himself.” Another concludes, “He could very well have a severe breakdown. He’s got to start looking in the mirror and wonder who he really is.”

What’s Really Going On Here

It was only a matter of time before tabloids started exploiting the death of Hutchins to attack Baldwin. This story is utterly classless. This so-called expert is doing nothing but speculating on what Alec Baldwin could secretly be thinking. Nothing useful could ever come out of such an inane exercise. The Enquirer frequently cites body language or language “experts” to sound more authoritative. This random person knows nothing about what happened on the set that day and ought to be ashamed of themselves.

Everything else is just as dumb too. Obviously, the cops would want to investigate the prop truck, for the gun was a film prop. The doctors in this story have not treated Baldwin, so their suicide skullduggery is hogwash.

Myths Abound

Gossip Cop has already seen this outlet use this exact tactic before. It claimed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were lying to Oprah Winfrey through voice stress analysis. Voice stress analysis is not admissible in court, so it shouldn’t be admissible on tabloid covers either. There’s a reason it isn’t used anywhere outside of the tabloids.

We also busted its story about Gwyneth Paltrow’s alcoholism because it all came from an addiction counselor who hasn’t met Paltrow. It cited a body language expert to prove the Clintons would get divorced. These so-called experts can only ever speculate, but they don’t really know anything at all.