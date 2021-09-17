Vin Diesel’s ‘Lard Body’ And ‘Exploding Waistline’ Spark Health Fears?

Are Vin Diesel‘s friends worried about his health after noticing his recent weight gain? One tabloid suggests the Fast and Furious star is looking a bit rounder than usual. Here’s what we found after looking into the rumor.

Vin Diesel’s Body ‘Ballooning’ As He Slows Down His Fitness Regimen?

This week, the National Enquirer reports action star Vin Diesel is “showing his soft side.” An insider dished to the tabloid, “Vin’s blown up in a big way!” adding, “People around him say he’s packed on over 50 pounds!” The actor has reportedly majorly scaled back on his fitness training, but isn’t slowing down on the grub. “He easily weighs 260 pounds or more — and that’s a dangerous place to be!” the tabloid’s nutrition expert who has not treated Diesel warns.

The outlet then speculates that Diesel is letting himself go as he basks in the success of his latest Fast and Furious film. “Vin feels like he deserves time to enjoy the fruits of his success,” the insider adds. “Unfortunately, he’s enjoying a lot more than fruit! The Fast 10 sequel isn’t due until 2023, so Vin knows he has a while to get back into Superman shape and he’s not that worried about it.”

But while Diesel’s new look may come as a disappointment to fans, the tabloid claims his rival, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is getting a kick out of it. “The Rock knows how tough it will be for Vin to get back into shape,” the tipster quips. “He’s loving Vin’s lumpy look!”

Dwayne Johnson Mocking Vin Diesel’s Weight?

First of all, Vin Diesel isn’t “ballooning” as the outlet claims. The photo the tabloid uses has Diesel completely covered by a coat, revealing nothing about his body type. In recent photos, Diesel still looks as muscular as he always has, and he’s had to address the tabloids’ fascination with his off-season body for years. Even if he doesn’t have a taut six-pack, what does it matter? There’s no evidence that Diesel is unhealthy. Although the tabloid pretends otherwise, it has no insight into the state of the star’s health. This is just a sloppy attempt to make fun of Diesel.

Furthermore, while it’s true that Diesel and Johnson butted heads in the past, the hatchet is long buried. According to all credible sources, the co-stars have reconciled and are doing just fine. It’s simply ridiculous to suggest Johnson is somewhere laughing at Diesel’s non-existent weight gain. This tabloid’s alleged insider was either outright lying or completely misinformed.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Weight Gain

The National Enquirer has a long history of body-shaming celebrities. Earlier this year, the magazine reported friends were fearing for “hefty hermit” Jack Nicholson’s health. Then the tabloid claimed Russell Crowe was desperately trying to lose weight so he could book roles. The tabloid claimed Gwen Stefani was worried for “doughy” Blake Shelton’s health. The magazine even claimed Kirsten Dunst looked unrecognizable after gaining weight during her latest pregnancy. Obviously, the National Enquirer isn’t a trustworthy source when it comes to celebrities’ weight or health.