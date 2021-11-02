Vin Diesel Threatening To Fight Dwayne Johnson Over Fat Jokes?

Are Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson preparing to fight each other after years of hateful jabs? According to one tabloid, Diesel is ready to “duke it out” with Johnson in what would be “Hollywood’s fight of the century.” Gossip Cop investigates further to see how much of this story is accurate.

‘Vin & The Rock Ready To Rumble’?

Per the National Enquirer, Vin Diesel is preparing to fight Dwayne Johnson after years of back and forth jabs. “Dwayne’s been taking big shots at Vin for years — and now Vin is ready to fire back,” an insider says. The outlet notes that Johnson and Diesel’s feud first became public after Johnson called some unnamed male co-stars hurtful names on a since-deleted Instagram post, and it’s only gotten worse since then.

Apparently, Johnson “enjoys” taking shots at Diesel because “he knows Vin is an insecure guy with an inflated ego that needs constant feeding.” To conclude, the magazine draws attention to Diesel’s weight gain as yet another thing Johnson makes fun of. “Dwayne has been hitting Vin below the belt by mocking him for getting a big belly,” the source snitches. According to the insider, the comments left Diesel “so furious he’s hinted the feud may even turn physical if Dwayne’s comments don’t stop.”

Will Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel Fight?

So should we be getting ready for “Hollywood’s fight of the century”? Gossip Cop doesn’t think so, as there’s no evidence Diesel is trying to get Johnson in a fight. The idea of two professional actors getting violent with each other over a little feud doesn’t seem at all realistic. Essentially, the National Enquirer blew the entire feud way out of proportion to give its narrative more intrigue. The actors aren’t best friends, but it makes no sense to make up this story about Dwayne Johnson secretly making fat jokes.

The magazine also brings up Diesel’s “big belly” out of the blue. However, it seems like the tabloid is the only one obsessing about Diesel’s appearance, not Johnson. “People around him say he’s packed on over 50 pounds!” the outlet claimed in another nasty story about Diesel last month. However, if you look at Vin Diesel’s Instagram, it’s immediately apparent the actor didn’t gain a life-threatening amount of weight. The tabloid relies on hyperbole and lies to sell its false stories.

A History Of Ridiculous Stories

Another reason it’s almost impossible to believe the National Enquirer’s latest story is its history of false reports. The magazine promised a vicious feud between Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard that was totally baseless. Just a few months ago, it claimed that tension between Steve Harvey and Michael B. Jordan were at their limit, but the two have continued to look quite happy when they spend time together. Feuds may sound dramatic, but for the tabloids, they’re just another lie to sell.