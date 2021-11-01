Victoria Beckham’s Friends Worried About ‘Unnatural’ Appearance, Begging Her To Stop Using Risky Fillers?

Has Victoria Beckham gone overboard on the lip fillers? One tabloid claims Posh Spice is looking “unnatural” after her most recent touch-up. Here’s what we know about the fashion designer’s new look.

Victoria Beckham In ‘Filler Fiasco’?

This week, Life & Style reports there’s something off about Victoria Beckham these days. During her recent appearance on Good Morning America, fans noticed the former Spice Girl was looking a bit more stiff-lipped than usual. “What’s happened to her face?” one Twitter user asked. “It’s so unnatural and distracting,” wrote another.

But the tabloid consults a plastic surgeon — who hasn’t treated Beckham — for the final say-so. “Victoria appears to have bad filler placement. It is injected too high and not filling the lips properly,” the doctor dishes. “It’s not about injecting too much, it’s about it being done incorrectly. It needs to fill the lips, not the upper area.”

But it’s just not sinking in with Beckham, who feels she looks fine. An insider dishes that the fashion mogul thinks she looked “rather pretty” on the show and “doesn’t see what all the fuss is about.” But nonetheless, her friends are concerned. “A few friends told her to put an end to the procedures,” the tipster confides.

Friends Urge Victoria Beckham To Ditch The Fillers?

So, if we’re getting this straight, Victoria Beckham likes the way she looks but some Twitter trolls don’t? Who cares if some people aren’t digging her new look? Beckham is totally allowed to change up her appearance however she wants. If she’s happy with the results, that’s all that matters. And most can attest that lip fillers can cause swelling that subsides over time.

Eventually, the filament breaks down, as the treatment is only temporary. Beauty fillers aren’t like major cosmetic surgeries — there’s no need to worry about permanently altering your appearance. Only a few days later, Beckham’s lips were back to a more natural-looking plump. Besides, we doubt anyone that was truly concerned about Beckham was blabbing to the tabloids about it.

The Tabloid On Celebrities’ Appearances

This isn’t the first time Life & Style has insulted a celebrity’s looks under the facade of concern. Earlier this year, the magazine claimed Kelly Clarkson was stress-eating and gaining weight because of her divorce. Then the outlet reported Demi Moore was worrying her loved ones with her “frightening new face.” The magazine also claimed Chrissy Teigen was addicted to plastic surgery. And most recently, the publication alleged Selena Gomez was “unrecognizable” in recent photos. Obviously, Life & Style isn’t really concerned for celebrities’ health and well-being.