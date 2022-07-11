Show Gossip Says Vanna White Supposedly Ready To Quit ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Over Pat Sajak

Is Vanna White leaving the show that made her famous? One tabloid claims the letter-turner may be in her final days at Wheel of Fortune. Here’s the latest gossip about the popular game show.

Vanna White ‘Ready To Walk Off Wheel’?

Per the Globe, Vanna White is standing up for her co-star Pat Sajak. Sajak has been fielding complaints about his attitude towards contestants, but sources say that if Sajak gets the boot, White isn’t going to stick around. “Vanna’s at a time in her life where she’s got more than enough money in the bank and doesn’t need stress,” an inside source confides. “She’s thought about it long and hard and without Pat, she sees little reason to stick around.”

The outlet notes that White hasn’t been exempt from Sajak’s crude comments, recounting a recent incident where Sajak asked White if she ever “watched opera in the buff.” But even so, the article insists White wouldn’t want to work on Wheel of Fortune without him. “Even if they make her a gigantic offer, she’ll leave because she wouldn’t want to dance on Pat’s grave,” the tipster concludes.

Is Pat Sajak On The Chopping Block?

Despite this tabloid’s countless attempts to cast doubt on Pat Sajak’s job security, by all accounts, it doesn’t look like his position is in jeopardy at all. While he’s certainly had some slip-ups on-air in his 40 years of hosting, his overall legacy has been a positive one. At this point, Sajak is synonymous with the show itself. It doesn’t seem like the show wants to push Sajak out until he’s ready to go.

So, with that in mind, it’s bizarre to suggest White is telling everyone she’s going to quit if Sajak gets fired. Not only would such a move be pointless, but it likely wouldn’t go over well with the current producers of the show. We’re not saying that White wouldn’t walk out in solidarity with Sajak, but she definitely isn’t blabbing that plan to this outlet’s sketchy source.

More ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Gossip From The Outlet

The Globe has a bad habit of sharing unfounded gossip about Vanna White and Pat Sajak. Last year, the outlet reported Sajak’s wife was upset about his “work spouse” relationship with White. Then the magazine claimed White was “fed up” with the show and demanding a $5 million pay raise. And more recently, the publication alleged White was being poised to replace Sajak as host. Obviously, the Globe doesn’t really have spies lurking behind the scenes of Wheel of Fortune.

