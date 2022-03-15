Vanna White Reportedly Poised To Replace Pat Sajak As ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host, Producers Urging Him To Retire, Show Gossip Says

Is Pat Sajak on his way out of Wheel of Fortune? One tabloid claims the veteran host is being replaced by Vanna White. Here’s what we know about Sajak’s future on the beloved game show.

Vanna White Taking Over ‘Wheel Of Fortune’?

This week, the Globe reports Pat Sajak doesn’t have much longer on Wheel of Fortune. Apparently, the longtime host is in danger of losing his job to longtime letter-turner Vanna White. “Vanna’s not trying to steal Pat’s job, but he’s upset everyone with his off-the-rails behavior and people are saying he could be gone,” an insider confides. “He can still turn it around, but bosses have a contingency plan and are starting to look at other options.”

And one of those options is White. “Vanna did a fine job filling in for Pat when he was in the hospital for a blocked intestine and it’ll be up to her to take charge,” the tipster reveals. “Even if she doesn’t want the hosting gig, she’ll have final approval over who they pick to replace Pat.” And sources say Sajak’s erratic behavior may send him out sooner than later. “Unless he gets his act together, and he still has time, he might just find himself with a pink slip!”

Pat Sajak ‘Losing Grip’ On Hosting Gig?

We aren’t buying this story. Despite Pat Sajak’s slip-ups here and there, he’s usually a consistent and likable presence on the show. And given the host’s 40 years in the gig, we doubt network bigwigs are looking to replace him before he’s ready to go. And from what we could find, there’s no such “contingency plan” in place. According to Vanna White and Sajak’s most recent contract extensions, they will stay on the show until 2024.

And not only that, but Sajak’s daughter just joined the Wheel of Fortune team as a social media correspondent. But that isn’t to say that the veteran host is planning to stick around past 2024. In 2019, Sajak revealed that his years left on the show would probably range in the single digits. “I’d like to leave while the show’s still popular, and I’d like to leave before people ask me to leave,” Sajak explained. So, while the show’s fate beyond 2024 seems mysterious, fans won’t find any genuine updates from this tabloid.

The Magazine On Pat Sajak

The Globe is constantly making up wild stories about Pat Sajak. Last year, the outlet reported Sajak was getting a tattoo and piercing to look younger. Then the magazine claimed Sajak was secretly hoarding a $250 million net worth. The publication also alleged Sajak’s wife was jealous of Vanna White. And most recently, the tabloid claimed Sajak was being pushed off the show. Obviously, the Globe doesn’t have the insight into Wheel of Fortune that it pretends to.

