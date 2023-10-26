Vana White Gets Choked Up Talking About Pat Sajak’s Last Episode Of ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

Vanna White gets emotional as she comes to terms with her longtime partner Pat Sajak retiring.

During an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, longtime Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White, 66, gave a tearful statement in lieu of Pat Sajak’s, 77, impending retirement.

Richard Shotwell/nvision/AP



Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos welcomed White on October 27th’s episode, hoping that the well-known game show host would share her thoughts about the incoming changes to the show.

White first opened up about taking her “final spin” with her co-host of 41 years, who is retiring after it’s current season.

Consuelos asked, “Have you thought about the final spin?”

“I can’t think about it. After 41 years together?” White replied. Her voice was noticeably trembling as she went on to say. “It’s- it’s hard.”

YouTube

Ripa then asked if the game show producers had anything planned for Sajak’s farewell episode in June 2024.

“We haven’t discussed it,” the famous letter-turner explained. She and Sajak will tackle that situation when it arises.

“You guys are married. You know how this works,” White said referring to Ripa and Consuelos.

“We’ve been together for so long that when he walks up the stairs, I can tell what kind of mood he’s in.”

Vanna White and Pat Sajak Are So Close, People Thought They Were Married

Ripa, in an attempt to lighten the mood, confessed how she and “a lot of people” always thought that White and Sajak were married.

“For years, I mean, I think I speak for a lot of people.

“I thought you and Pat were married. Imagine the surprise when Pat came to our house for dinner one night…”

“And you weren’t there!” Consuelos chimed in.

Ripa continued, “I was like, ‘Oh my God! Pat and Vanna must have gotten divorced!'”

White laughed before replying, “That’s funny, that is too funny.”

Instagram

Ryan Seacrest Has Been Declared As Pat Sajak’s Replacement

Shortly after, the hosts picked White’s brain about Wheel of Fortune’s soon-to-be-host, Ryan Seacrest.

“I have spoken to Ryan. He’s so nice, he’s so excited,” White shared.

“When a host leaves and another host comes in you never know what you’re going to get,” Ripa replied.

“You have to tell me everything!” the TV personality joked.

That’s when Consuelos informed White that Seacrest “can’t spell.” Ripa also agreed in a teasing manner.

Consuelos then asked White if she had “received texts” to confirm this. That’s when White playfully agreed that she has received Seacrest’s eye-raising texts.

Ryan SeacrestABC/Eric McCandless

”Maybe he’s dictating the texts and somebody’s typing it for him,” Ripa suggested.

“Because, I will say – and I can say this freely, we have all experienced it here – when Ryan Seacrest texts you, you say to yourself, ‘This person is trying to tell me something.’ That’s the first thing.

“It’s that you realize that Ryan is trying to tell you something, but oftentimes, you just don’t know what that is!”

“Thanks for the warning!” White beamed. She then added they “haven’t had rehearsals yet.”

Vanna White Wanted To Retire With Pat Sajak, But Didn’t…

In a recent story, White admitted that she also thought about retiring alongside Sajak. In an interview with People, White said, “Of course, it’s a thought.

“It’s like, ‘Well, wait, if you’re leaving, what am I going to do? How can I stay without you?’

“It was a very hard decision for me to make, because it definitely crossed my mind.

“It’s like, ‘I just don’t know if I can do this without you,’ but I thought about it and I’m not ready to retire, so I am staying on.”

©Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

White shares two children with her ex-husband and has been with her current partner, John Donaldson, for 12 years.

Sajak is married to Lesly Brown. The two of them share a daughter, Maggie Sajak, 28, and a son, Patrick Sajak, 32.

White recently announced that supported the idea of Maggie Sajak, who is currently head of social media, to be her replacement once her contract expires in 2026.

The co-host told E!: “I think she’s a good replacement if I can’t be there for some reason. I think she’s good for our show.”

Instagram

I think we all are getting emotional as Sajak’s final episode creeps up on us. Still, we look forward to the remainder of this season. Some good memories can still be made.