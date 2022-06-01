Valerie Bertinelli Allegedly Going Overboard On ‘Gorging’ After Messy Divorce, Per Dubious Source

Is Valeria Bertinelli gaining weight at an alarming rate? One report says she’s coping with her divorce by “gorging” herself. At first glance, this seems to be a transparent fat-shaming story designed to humiliate Bertinelli during a trying time. Gossip Cop investigates if there’s anything to it.

‘Chef Valerie’s Divorce A Recipe For Disaster’

According to the National Enquirer, Bertinelli is eating her pain now that her marriage to Tom Vitale has come to an end. Making matters worse is the death of her first husband Eddie Van Halen. Insiders say she’s up to 205 pounds: “she’s not a partier, but she deals with stress by eating, and it’s gotten the best of her—again!”

The marriage to Vitale came to an end when Bertinelli realized just how sick Van Halen was. “After she buried Eddie, she knew she had lost both of them” a source reveals, “and that’s when she sought comfort in food.” A doctor who has not treated Bertinelli warns against weight gain: “she’s a heart attack waiting to happen, and all the yo-yo dieting will make it more difficult for her to lose the weight again!”

Valerie Bertinelli’s Body Image

In a recent interview with ET, Bertinelli opened up about her struggles with her body image. She called it “a very toxic relationship and I think that being judged on your size is never OK.” She was taught at a young age that she “was unlovable if I gained weight—and that’s a lie. It’s a lie that all of us have learned or a lot of us have learned and we need to get that out of us. We are all lovable in and of ourselves.”

Bertinelli’s very open about her struggles. She says “I used to just [have] such a difficult relationship with food and I’m not going to do that anymore. It started off as love and now it’s back to love again.” It sounds like she’s finally in a good place in spite of all the stress.

The Enquirer is cruel. It feeds into all the toxic standards Bertinelli is railing against. The doctor quoted in this story has never treated Bertinelli so they’re just openly and dangerously speculating. That said, they’re only stating the obvious: heart disease is bad and dangerous. No duh. Also, it’s impossible for this outlet to know her exact weight down to three significant figures unless it weighed her itself. It’s all hogwash.

Everyone Is In Crisis

Every week another celebrity is on gaining a perilous amount of weight. The Enquirer has bullied everyone from Kirsten Dunst to Jimmy Fallon for the shape of their bodies. Throw in Jessica Simpson and Pamela Anderson for good measure. It’s just a trope and nothing more.

Bertinelli is healthier mentally now than she’s been in some time. Her relationship with her body and food sounds jubilant at last. There’s absolutely nothing of merit to this story.

