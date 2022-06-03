Valerie Bertinelli’s Love For Ex Eddie Van Halen Caused Divorce, Claims Questionable Source

Did Valerie Bertinelli get divorced because of Eddie Van Halen? One report says the Hot In Cleveland star never stopped loving Van Halen and left Tom Vitale because of it. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Valerie Dumps Hubby For Good’

According to The Globe, Bertinelli got divorced because she’s haunted by the memory of Van Halen. A source says Bertinelli and Vitale “grew apart and everyone with eyes and ears knows it was because of Eddie. He was always there between them and still is…. Valerie doesn’t want to let that go.”

Shortly after Bertinelli and Vitale split up, Van Halen died of cancer. “He took a part of her with him,” a source says. “It caused problems between her and Tom, who could never live up to his predecessor.” Van Halen always came before Vitale, and the marriage could not continue as a result.

Valerie Bertinelli On Love

Just because Bertinelli filed for divorce doesn’t give this outlet permission to exploit Van Halen’s death like this. Bertinelli should be free to grieve the death of a loved one without it coming back to bite her with a trashy story like this.

In an interview with Today, Bertinelli said she never stopped loving Van Halen. She was by his side throughout his battle with cancer. “I’m so happy that we were able to come to a beautiful place by the end of his life. I wish he was still here.”

Bertinelli also says she believes in more than one soul mate. She cited her son Wolfgang as a soul mate: “ When I think of soul mate, I think of souls that come here to experience this life on Earth together again and get to a higher place…I definitely, definitely know that was part of Ed. I loved his soul deeply.”

Bearing this in mind, it’s possible Bertinelli loved both Van Halen and Vitale simultaneously. In fact, that much is obvious. It’s possible to love more than one person at once. One need not crush the other. While it’s possible Van Halen was a reason for Bertinelli’s divorce, reality feels far banaler.

Where’s The Proof?

Official court documents only list “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation. Bertinelli may have filed for divorce in May, but the two have been drifting apart for some time. This entire story is based on nothing but speculation for neither Vitale nor Bertinelli have mentioned Van Halen as a source of strife.

Bad Romance

The Globe regularly uses exes in its bogus stories. At different times, it’s claimed Reba McEntire was still in love with her ex-boyfriend Anthony Lasuzzo and Kenny Rogers. She and Rex Linn are still going strong. It announced Kirstie Alley was still in love with John Travolta as well. Stories like this make for good gossip, but they lack any evidence to back them up.

More From Suggest

Jessica Simpson’s Husband Allegedly Worried About Her ‘Stick-Thin’ Appearance Amid Rumors Of Relapse, Sketchy Gossip Says



Adele Allegedly Struggling After Boyfriend Rich Paul Is Seen Partying Without Her On Her Birthday, Anonymous Source Says



Kelly Clarkson Allegedly Mortified By Latest Divorce Drama From Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock, Sketchy Gossip Claims