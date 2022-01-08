Unverified Report Claims Kamala Harris’ Marriage Allegedly In ‘Crisis’ With Husband Sleeping In ‘Separate Bedrooms’

Is Vice President Kamala Harris’ marriage in “crisis”? A tabloid recently claimed Harris’ relationship with her husband, Doug Emhoff, is under new scrutiny from friends of the couple who believe they’re seeing cracks in their relationship in private. Gossip Cop investigates the latest rumor about President Joe Biden’s vice president.

Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff’s Marriage Crisis?

The cover of this week’s issue of Star proclaims “VP Kamala’s Marriage Crisis!” in huge block letters. Beneath the bombastic headline is an equally scandalous subheader declaring “Separate Bedrooms & No Wedding Rings!”, a few bulleted points reading, “‘Big problems’ started 6 months ago” and “The truth about Kamala’s AFFAIR!”

(Star Magazine)

These breathless exclamations may have readers assuming that Vice President Kamala Harris has recently had an affair or that she and husband Doug Emhoff have removed their wedding rings and reside in separate bedrooms, but the tabloid quickly backs off those outlandish claims within the article itself despite making them a selling point on the cover.

The article simply states that the friends of the couple are allegedly keeping a close eye on the two to make sure they don’t sleep in separate bedrooms or remove their wedding rings. That’s what every married couple desires: their friends keeping a close watch on where they sleep at night.

Emhoff ‘Left Alone’ While Harris Works Late Nights

Moving on to the article itself, a source reveals all the troubles and struggles Harris and Emhoff have faced since she became the vice president. Harris has had her hands full with her new job, with one source explaining, “They are a team, but she has to be away from him at times.” Meanwhile, while Harris is up late working in either her office or the White House, Emhoff “is left alone.”

The relationship has “gotten so bad,” the tabloid insists, it’s driving their marriage into a crisis. “There’s a lot of stress in Kamala’s work — she logs long hours seven days a week, plus she’s scrutinized daily for every single thing she does or doesn’t do. That’s got to have an effect on her relationship,” the source continues.

The phrasing of that last sentence piqued our interest. The tipster is merely speculating Harris’ long hours and tough work might have an effect on her relationship rather than providing any specific information. That clues us in to the fact that this source isn’t as close to the couple as both the tabloid and the source wants us to believe.

Major Differences In Personality

Regardless, the tattler keeps on, describing the United States’ first Second Gentleman as “a romantic” while saying, “Kamala can be tough. She’s assertive and unsentimental.” Though the two apparently prefer to present themselves as the perfect couple to the public, their “keen-eyed friends” can’t help but see the cracks in their foundation.

The tattler snitches, “In social situations, a flicker of annoyance might appear on Kamala’s face when Doug interjects the conversation with a comment he meant to be humorous because she’s so serious.” So Harris is both a workaholic who abandons her husband at home alone and completely humorless. We’re beginning to see where the article is trying to go, but let’s read on for even more details into this alleged marital “crisis.”

The source has supposedly talked with friends of the couple, meaning all the information they’ve provided the tabloid with is second-hand at best, though it’s more likely just completely made up. Those friends, the source insists, have claimed tensions between the two have worsened over the last six months due to criticism Harris has faced as a result of her job.

While Harris and Emhoff have occasionally had a few “blowout” arguments, more often they’ll “disagree and have serious discussions about issues.” That sounds like a mature and respectful way to address disagreements in marriage, but Star apparently doesn’t think so. Moreover, Emhoff is “said to be sick of the fighting,” the tabloid adds.

A New Way To Stop Arguments?

“He would rather they both save their energy to go to bat for justice and racial equality,” the tipster confides. That’s certainly an interesting way to wriggle your way out of an argument. “Sorry, honey, I know I was supposed to do the dishes tonight. Instead of fighting about household chores, though, how about we discuss ways to close the racial wealth gap?” That’s probably the biggest lie in this entire article. This tabloid is trying to convince us that two former lawyers would rather avoid arguments by…what? Discussing “justice and racial equality”? Ridiculous.

As for the talk about Kamala Harris’ “affair,” there was no such thing. The tabloid just wanted to bring up Harris’ previous relationship with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown, who was still legally married — but separated from — his spouse while he dated Harris.

At the end of the article, the tabloid undoes all of its hard work to insinuate that there are serious problems in Harris and Emhoff’s marriage with a single quote from their wishy-washy source. “He doesn’t tell her what to do or push advice on her, and at the end of the day she respects him and appreciates having him close. Doug has a way of lightening things up even in the worst of times, and that makes him the perfect match for Kamala.” So…what exactly is the problem here? That Kamala Harris works long hours and that Doug Emhoff is completely supportive of her?

Sometimes when we read the tabloids, we feel as if we’ve time traveled years into the past where it’s apparently still shocking that a woman works outside the house. For the entirety of United States history, we’ve had male vice presidents. We don’t recall reading breathless rumors about marital strife due to those husbands’ long hours. Is it because Harris is a woman that this outlet felt comfortable speculating about her personal life? We can guess, but we’ll never know for sure.

This article starts off with lies meant to trick readers into picking up the magazine, then delivers second or even third-hand testimony in the form of its almost certainly made-up “insider.” There’s nothing reputable about Star, but this is even lower than their usual fare.