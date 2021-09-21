Unrecognizable Tori Spelling’s ‘Shocking Transformation’ Sparks Fears For Her Health?

After Tori Spelling revealed her latest transformation earlier this month, some fans applauded her glow-up. But according to one tabloid, Spelling’s friends fear her new look is actually “a cry for help.” Gossip Cop investigates.

Tori Spelling Is ‘Nearly Unrecognizable’ After Dramatic Makeover?

OK ‘s cover story claims Tori Spelling’s makeover left her looking “like a totally different person,” and her friends are worried. “People are wondering why she felt the need to go to such extremes,” an insider remarks. The tabloid says that Spelling is hardly recognizable thanks to recent plastic surgeries. The 90210 alum supposedly spent $250,000 on “a mini face-lift, neck lift, eye lift, liposuction, fillers, and micro Botox injections.”

But Spelling doesn’t appear to be bothered by the alleged concerns friends and family have about her makeover. “Tori is a lot more confident and independent,” another source notes. The insider also draws attention to the possibility that Spelling’s new look has something to do with her unstable marriage to Dean McDermott. With that being said, the tabloid also speculates that Spelling is ready to finally part ways from McDermott and file for divorce. The unnamed insider concludes by saying Spelling’s “ready to do it soon.”

Should Friends Worry About Tori Spelling?

We’re struggling to find a reason why Tori Spelling’s friends and family should be concerned about her new look. OK!‘s narrative is hard to believe based on its inability to stick to a single storyline. First, the tabloid portrays Spelling as someone desperate for attention, then switches the narrative to say she’s doing better than ever. Pick a lane.

It’s no secret Spelling and McDermott have been struggling with their marriage for years, and it may end in divorce any day now. However, the idea that Spelling needed a makeover to file for divorce is silly, as she can do so anytime.

Rumors About Tori Spelling’s Health

This isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has run into rumors about Spelling’s wellbeing. A month ago, the National Enquirer reported Spelling was struggling to cope with her failing marriage. Apparently, the stress led to Spelling losing “a ton of weight,” and friends feared she was “wasting away to nothing.”

Star, meanwhile, said that she was having a hard time with her failing relationship. The reason Spelling hadn’t divorced McDermott, the outlet argued, was because she was too broke. “Tori’s trapped in an unhappy marriage with no way out,” one source leaked. The tabloids’ attempts to try to spin something positive in Spelling’s life like a new transformation into a new “health concern” or “divorce drama” are as confusing as they are laughable.