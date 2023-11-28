University Of Florida And Harvard To Offer Literary Courses On Taylor Swift’s Music

From pop-singer to…college professor? It looks like Taylor Swift’s “Style” is making its way to the classroom!

Taylor Swift’s career is soaring to new heights with this recent announcement from Harvard and the University of Florida.

Both institutions are gearing up to offer college-level courses that will have students diving deep into the 33-year-old’s legacy and enduring impact on pop culture.

Harvard announced that their new course, “Taylor Swift and Her World” will be taught by critic Stephanie Burt, while UF’s “Musical Storytelling With Taylor Swift and Other Iconic Female Artists,” will be taught by Melina Jimenez.

The University of Florida’s course will have students investigate the “Bad Blood” singer’s discography and “her evergreen songwriting.” The course will also study memorable artists like Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, and Dolly Parton.

Both schools aren’t the first to introduce a course that studies the cultural impact of Swift. Other schools offering instruction on “Swiftie” culture include Ghent University in Belgium, the University of Texas at Austin, Rice University, Berklee College of Music, the University of California at Berkeley, Arizona State, New York University, and Stanford.

Although the courses differ in their structures, they share a common approach: dissecting the work of the “Love Story” singer to delve into criticism, analysis, and broader cultural issues and references.

According to the Harvard Crimson, Burt’s Harvard course will explore the intersection of Swift’s work with the literary canon, incorporating readings from renowned authors such as William Wordsworth and Willa Cather.

We are lucky enough to be living in a time when one of our major artists is also one of the most famous people on the planet,” Burt told the Crimson. “Why would you not have a course on that?”

Whether you’re a fan or not, it’s hard to deny that Swift’s name is everywhere. She and her NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce, have been the constant topic of discussion ever since they made their relationship public in September. The star dedicates her success to her parents, especially her father, and the many fans whom she feels emotionally attached to.

